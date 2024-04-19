Jackson Powers-Johnson Falls To Steelers At Pick 51 In Latest NFL.com Seven-Round Mock Draft

There is under a week to go until the 2024 NFL Draft begins. All of the pre-draft process, including the visit tracking, pro day tracking, combine meetings, all-star game interest, and more give clues as to who the Pittsburgh Steelers may be targeting, but the draft is always full of surprises. One team zigging when everybody expected it to zag can change the way that the board falls, and with the Steelers picking at No. 20 there are plenty of ways this thing could break. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter posted his latest seven-round mock draft on Friday and has the Steelers addressing many of their pressing needs in ways I think you are going to like.

Round 1, Pick 20: Washington OT Troy Fautanu

Reuter: “Fautanu’s lateral quickness and bend should allow him to have success at left tackle, but he could also line up at left guard (where he played a few games for the Huskies) thanks to his strength and nasty attitude.”

The Steelers have shown plenty of interest in Fautanu with OL Coach Pat Meyer attending his pro day and a reported private meeting with him before the event. They also brought him in for a pre-draft visit. What he lacks in height (6036) for the ideal NFL tackle, he makes up for with arm length (34 1/2 inches).

His athleticism and demeanor as an offensive linemen will make him successful somewhere, but what would be the plan for Fautanu? Do you keep him at left tackle and ensure Broderick Jones stays on the right? Do you kick him inside to guard where there isn’t an immediate need? Fautanu has long-term NFL starter written all over him, but what is his fit with the Steelers?

Troy Fautanu Scouting Report

Round 2, Pick 51: Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson

This is a player many have been calling for in the first round. Center is the Steelers’ most pressing need, but the value usually isn’t there in the first round at the position. If he does slide all the way to 51, it would make a lot of people in Pittsburgh very happy.

The interest in him started at the Senior Bowl, where Mike Tomlin spoke with him. Meyer was also in attendance at his pro day, and he came in for a recent pre-draft visit. In terms of pure centers, Powers-Johnson may be the top prospect in the draft class. Fautanu and Powers-Johnson would make a great pair of additions to the OL and could end up playing next to each other in 2025 if Fautanu eventually kicks inside like many expect.

Jackson Powers-Johnson Scouting Report

Round 3, Pick 84: FSU WR Keon Coleman

There hasn’t been a ton of demonstrated interest in Coleman, but the Steelers did have a formal meeting with him at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. At 6032, 213 pounds, and with 32 1/8-inch arms, he ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash. Not exactly the blazing speed you want, but he is big and physical and could pair well opposite George Pickens. He was highly productive with 11 touchdowns last season and could be a great weapon in the red zone, where the Steelers have struggled as of late.

Keon Coleman Scouting Report

Round 3, Pick 98: Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Trotter has the NFL bloodlines that the Steelers covet, and they have shown a lot of interest in the inside linebacker position overall. They brought in two ILBs for pre-draft visits and sent ILB coach Aaron Curry to at least three pro days. With Cole Holcomb’s status up in the air as he rehabs from a major knee injury, the Steelers are likely to address the position at some point.

The Steelers had Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Teryl Austin, and others at Clemson’s Pro Day. Trotter is maybe a little undersized to be an every-down linebacker in the NFL at 6000, 228 pounds, but he showed solid strength with 21 reps on the bench press at the Combine. A year ago, some were talking about him as a first- or second-round guy, so this is a solid pickup with the second of two third-round picks.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Scouting Report

Round 4, Pick 119: FSU CB Renardo Green

The Steelers have a need at corner opposite Joey Porter Jr. for the long-term with Donte Jackson on just a one-year deal. Green is physical and excelled in man coverage at FSU. The Steelers could play a whole lot of man coverage with Porter and Green as the top corners.

Renardo Green Scouting Report

Round 6, Pick 178: Auburn S Jaylin Simpson

There isn’t an immediate need at safety with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, and DeShon Elliott on the roster, but Simpson is versatile and played almost 200 snaps in the slot last season. The Steelers need some slot DBs in sub-packages and Simpson could develop into an option there. He could also be an impact special teamer with good athletic testing numbers at the Combine, though he has a slight frame at 5115, 179 pounds.

Jaylin Simpson Scouting Report

Round 6, Pick 195: Auburn DT Marcus Harris

At 6023, 286 pounds, with 32-inch arms, Harris isn’t the Steelers’ “type” along the defensive line. He isn’t long enough to play 5-tech, and he isn’t stout enough to play defensive tackle. There are probably better late-round flyers to be had at the position.

Here is what our Tom Mead wrote about him in the scouting report linked below:

“Physically, he doesn’t fit what Pittsburgh looks for, but he could find a role as an interior defensive lineman in an even front. He would likely be a two-down player until his pass-rush play improves.”

Marcus Harris Scouting Report