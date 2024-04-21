How Likely Are Steelers To Land Starting Cornerback In 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft is shaping up to present some extremely difficult decisions when it comes to roster construction for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unless anything drastic happens between now and the draft, they have urgent needs at center, wide receiver, offensive tackle, and slot corner. There are other positions of need, but those seem to be the consensus four-biggest holes to fill. I am going to take a look at other teams’ positions of need and attempt to decipher how likely the Steelers are to have a starter fall to them.

The first two rounds are where you are going to find your instant contributors for the most part, so the focus of this exercise will be on the first 50 picks of the draft with the Steelers picking at 51. For the third installment of this series, we are going to take a look at the cornerback position.

The Steelers got some help at cornerback in the Diontae Johnson trade that brought Donte Jackson to Pittsburgh. Mike Tomlin had his sights on Jackson since he was drafted in 2018, but he is on just a one-year deal. Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan remain free agents, and one or both could circle back to the roster depending on how the draft shakes out, but the Steelers need a long-term answer both in the slot and out wide opposite Joey Porter Jr.

The defense should be in good shape overall with a ton of money invested at all three levels, but another solid rookie corner, like they were able to find with Porter last year, would go a long way towards making it one of the top defenses in the league.

The corner class in this draft lacks the clear top-talent that past drafts have had, but it makes up for it with solid depth well into the third or fourth round. Daniel Jeremiah’s most recent top-50 prospects list features seven cornerbacks, including five in the top 32.

Here are the CB prospects that have a solid chance at going over the first two days of the draft, in no particular order.

– Terrion Arnold — Alabama

– Quinyon Mitchell — Toledo

– Cooper DeJean — Iowa

– Ennis Rakestraw Jr. — Ohio State

– Nate Wiggins — Clemson

– Kool-Aid McKinstry — Alabama

– Max Melton — Rutgers

– Kamari Lassiter — Georgia

– Mike Sainristil — Ohio State

– T.J. Tampa — Iowa State

– Andru Phillips — Kentucky

– DJ James — Ohio State

– Khyree Jackson — Oregon

– Renardo Green — FSU

– Jarvis Brownlee Jr. — Louisville

Over the last 10 drafts, the highest number of CBs taken over the first two days was 18 in 2017, and the lowest was eight in 2014. An average of 12.2 are taken over the first three rounds.

Six corners were drafted in the first round of 2020 as a 10-year high, and just one in 2019 as a 10-year low. An average of 4.3 go in the first round, 4.2 in the second round, and 3.7 in the third round.

Year Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 2023 4 5 3 2022 4 5 3 2021 5 3 7 2020 6 3 2 2019 1 7 3 2018 3 5 1 2017 5 5 8 2016 5 4 4 2015 5 4 4 2014 5 1 2 Total 43 42 37

The Steelers should be able to find a solid option over the first two rounds with no problem. Their first pick of the third round (84) should also be safe to land a player who can contribute in their rookie season, but it could be running thin with the second of their third-round picks (98).

Let’s take a look at the other teams that have needs at CB over the first two days of the draft.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

They signed some depth in Michael Davis and former Steelers CB James Pierre, but could certainly tap into the deep CB class.

Draft Picks: 1:2, 2:36, 2:40, 3:67, 3:78

ARIZONA CARDINALS

They have a lot of ammo, and will likely use one of them to add competition to Sean Murphy-Bunting and Garrett Williams.

Draft Picks: 1:4, 1:27, 2:35, 3:66, 3:71, 3:90

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Asante Samuel is entering a contract year, and regardless of what he decides to do, they will need more help at corner.

Draft Picks: 1:5, 2:37, 3:69

NEW YORK GIANTS

They took Deonte Banks last year in the first round, and could use competition to push Tre Hawkins III.

Draft Picks: 1:6, 2:47, 3:70

ATLANTA FALCONS

The Falcons seem to be eyeing an edge rusher on the first day, but corner is arguably their top need entering day two.

Draft Picks: 1:8, 2:43, 3:74, 3:79

DENVER BRONCOS

They don’t have much draft capital to work with, but corner is a top need and could be the pick with either of their two selections over the first two days.

Draft Picks: 1:12, 3:76

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

If they don’t use their first-round pick on a quarterback, they could be taking the first or second CB off the board.

Draft Picks: 1:13, 2:44, 3:77

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

They have Paulson Adebo set to hit free agency in 2025, and could use depth and youth at cornerback.

Draft Picks: 1:14, 2:45

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

CB is arguably their top need, and they held pre-draft visits with a number of day two talents at the position.

Draft Picks: 1:15, 2:46, 3:82

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

They spent some money on Ronald Darby in free agency, but Tyson Campbell might be better suited for slot duties with his capabilities against the run.

Draft Picks: 1:17, 2:48, 3:96

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

The secondary must improve, and a corner or two in this draft would go a long way towards that goal.

Draft Picks: 1:22, 2:50, 2:53

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

They traded away Carlton Davis III, and need to add more depth and competition to the room.

Draft Picks: 1:26, 2:57, 3:89, 3:92

DETROIT LIONS

Cam Sutton was released due to his legal troubles, so corner is now one of their top (unexpected) needs.

Draft Picks: 1:29, 2:61, 3:73

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

They are picking where a lot of the good value at CB can be found in the first and second round, and need additional depth in their secondary.

Draft Picks: 1:31, 2:63, 3:94

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

L’Jarius Sneed was traded and they now need competition for Chamarri Conner who is next in line.

Draft Picks: 1:32, 2:64, 3:95

CAROLINA PANTHERS

They traded Donte Jackson to the Steelers and now need additional help at corner.

Draft Picks: 2:33, 2:39, 3:65

HOUSTON TEXANS

They signed a couple veteran CBs in free agency, but still need some youth for the long-term of the team. Their first two picks are in great spots for value at corner.

Draft Picks: 2:42, 2:59, 3:86

In a passing league, almost every team can use additional talent at corner. This is probably the least pressing issue for the Steelers of their top needs because they have free agent options they can bring back, but next year it will become arguably the top need if youth isn’t injected to the unit now.

The sweet spot seems like the first of the two third-round picks, but they might be able to land an early contributor at 3:98.