Draft Analyst: Ladd McConkey ‘Would Be A Grand Slam’ In Second Round For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a problem at wide receiver. No, it’s not George Pickens. Hopefully, the maturity he showed late in the season is now the default for him. No, the problem is that the Steelers have next to no one besides Pickens. Former Pro Football Focus writer Brad Spielberger even discussed the depth chart as potentially being bottom-five in the league. Could Georgia WR Ladd McConkey be a potential solution?

CBS Sports draft analyst Ryan Wilson thinks he would be more than just a potential solution. Wilson joined the Joe Starkey Show on 93.7 The Fan Thursday morning to discuss all things NFL draft. Among the topics discussed was the Steelers’ need for a wide receiver, and McConkey’s name came up regarding a second-round receiver.

“Oh man, if Ladd McConkey is there,” Wilson said. “And he may go in the first round. You thank your lucky stars and go to church because he would be a grand slam there as a possibility… You’re trying to find balance with George Pickens, of course. I think Ladd McConkey gives you that.”

As Wilson said, the thought of McConkey going in the first round has certainly picked up steam. Even the Ringer’s Danny Kelly thinks the Steelers should take him 20th overall. While that would probably be a bit rich for most people, McConkey is going to be a good wide receiver.

McConkey played in 39 games for the Bulldogs and hauled in 119 catches for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 13 times for 216 yards and an additional four touchdowns. He even offers some punt return ability after fielding 21 punts for 219 yards in his first two seasons of action.

As for the Steelers, they have gotten a chance to see McConkey in person as the majority of their staff made the trip to Georgia’s Pro Day this offseason. The Bulldogs have plenty of draft prospects the Steelers could be interested in. OT Amarius Mims is a popular name, and C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger is also a potential mid-round target.

As for what McConkey brings to the table (besides productivity), Steeler Depot’s own Alex Kozora scouted McConkey this offseason.

Overall, McConkey has quality tape. He’s athletic, nuanced, and quick with solid hands, versatility, and high character. He’ll need to keep adding strength, refining his technique off the line and rounding out his route tree. Don’t count on him being a No. 1/high volume receiver in an NFL offense, capping his value, but he could carve out a solid role in the NFL. Putting him in the slot is his best fit but he can move around in an NFL offense.

Hence, Wilson talks about how McConkey brings some “balance” to Pickens. They’re incredibly different receivers who simply have found ways to win based on their different size and skill sets. Head coach Mike Tomlin has said he wants playmakers at receiver regardless of how they win. So, the Steelers may not lock themselves into needing two different types of receivers. But if they want some differences, McConkey might be the guy if he’s there in the second round. If so, Wilson thinks it would be as sure a home run as some that ONeil Cruz hit just down the way at PNC Park.