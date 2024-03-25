Mike Tomlin Wants Playmaking Wide Receivers Regardless Of How They Win

When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded WR Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, they were able to address the cornerback position by obtaining Donte Jackson. However, that did leave a gaping hole next to George Pickens in the wide receiver room.

Since then, the Steelers have signed two wide receivers: Van Jefferson and reportedly Quez Watkins. However, neither receiver has had a career even close to Johnson’s during their time in the league. So while the bottom of the depth chart is getting filled out, there is still a problem at starter.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about replacing Johnson at the NFL’s owners meetings. According to video from Steelers.com, he and the Steelers are not locked into one specific type of wide receiver.

“I think particularly at that position, playmaking comes in all different shapes and sizes,” Tomlin said. “When you come in with preconceived notions, all you do is limit yourself. Just look at the rosters around the NFL and look at the different dimensions of people that are dynamic at that position and the differing ways in which they do it. I’m open to all of that.”

The Steelers had a pair of wide receivers who win in different ways. Pickens has the ability to win in contested-catch situations as well as take the ball the distance as he did against the Cincinnati Bengals late last season. Johnson has a reputation as one of the best route runners in the league and can create separation on almost any route.

Does that mean the Steelers are going to lock themselves into pursuing an elite route runner while dismissing wide receivers who win in other ways? Not according to Tomlin.

That shows up in terms of the draft prospects the Steelers met with at the NFL Scouting Combine. They’ve met with big, physical wide receivers like Adonai Mitchell of Texas and Keon Coleman of Florida State. They also met with Troy Franklin of Oregon, who possesses plenty of speed.

The Steelers want to add a top-tier wide receiver talent this offseason to pair with Pickens. According to Tomlin (and what we know they’ve done so far), they aren’t dismissing any playmakers just because they win on the field in a different way.