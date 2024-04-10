Becoming A Steeler, Reuniting With Former Georgia Teammates Would ‘Mean A Lot’ To Amarius Mims

The Pittsburgh Steelers have established quite a pipeline of talent from the University of Georgia in Athens to the Steel City.

Names like offensive tackle Broderick Jones, wide receiver George Pickens and tight end Darnell Washington have gone from starring at Georgia to donning the Black and Gold. They are just the latest Steelers who played key roles at Georgia and then go on to have key roles for the Steelers, including wide receiver and Hall of Honor member Hines Ward, running back Verron Haynes, and linebacker Kendrell Bell.

Right tackle Amarius Mims hopes to follow that similar path as his former teammates and reunite with them in Pittsburgh.

Speaking to reporters from the Georgia Pro Day back on March 13, Mims lit up when talking about the potential to reunite with his former teammates.

“It would mean a lot,” Mims said, smiling, speaking on what it would mean to be back with his former teammates, according to video via DawgsHQ on YouTube. “Like I said, just reuniting with them Georgia guys again. Guys like Darnell, of course Broderick, and George. Just like I said, we gotta bond, you know what I’m saying?

“It’ll be great spending however much time I can possible with them, however long I would be there. So that’ll be definitely nice.”

Mims has been connected to the Steelers heavily throughout the pre-draft process. In fact, it seems like he has the best chance of becoming the next draft prospect to go from start to finish as arguably the favorite among the national media and the fan base when it comes to attention paid, speculation made and connections put together.

The Steelers have been all over Mims throughout the process, making the dots easier to connect. The Steelers showed a lot of attention at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, and then met with him formally at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, before then sending head coach Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan, along with a number of other coaches and front office personnel, to Georgia Pro Day.

The Steelers followed that up by hosting Mims as a pre-draft visitor to the South Side facility in Pittsburgh.

With a clear need at offensive tackle, which would allow the Steelers to move Broderick Jones back over to left tackle and solidify the tackle position for years to come, the Steelers are very clearly interested in Mims.

From his standpoint, too, he appears very interested in the possibility of not only reuniting with former college teammates but getting a chance to wear the Black and Gold under Tomlin, too.

Mims had his individual Pro Day Wednesday after being unable to participate in the March 13 Pro Day while recovering from a hamstring injury suffered at the Combine in Indianapolis. At the individual Pro Day Wednesday, Mims participated in position drills but declined to test again after clocking a 5.07 40-yard dash at 6076, 340 pounds with 36 1/8-inch arms and 11 1/4-inch hands to go along with an 86 3/4-inch wingspan.

We’ll see if Mims gets that opportunity to reunite with his former Georgia teammates in just a few weeks.