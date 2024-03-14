Steelers Showing ‘Ton’ Of Interest In OT Amarius Mims, Two Other Georgia Prospects

For a second straight year, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be drafting heavily from the state of Georgia. The team sent the house to the Bulldogs’ Wednesday Pro Day, headlined by Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan, to scout the slew of Georgia prospects in this year’s draft. According to Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline, the Steelers are showing interest in three particular players: OT Amarius Mims, WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, and DT Zion Logue.

Mims is the top prospect of that trio. Per Pauline’s Pro Day report, he notes the Steelers have “shown a ton of interest” in him. Possessing the upside to match his giant frame, Mims was a five-star recruit out of high school. Biding his time at Georgia, he didn’t start until the Bulldogs’ 2022 playoff run before entering 2023 as the team’s starting right tackle. But ankle injuries limited his opportunity, and he started only eight career games in Athens, playing fewer than 1,000 snaps. It makes him a risk/reward in the first round.

Our scouting report spoke highly of him, noting his elite length and ability to seal the edges in pass protection while creating movement in the running game. We concluded:

“Overall, Mims’ potential is off the charts. He could be the next great offensive tackle. The physical tools and traits are just absurdly good. But knowing he’s viewed as a first-round pick, it’s a large investment in someone who simply hasn’t played much football. That creates uncertainty, which creates risk. If drafted by Pittsburgh, he would make for a pair of impressive bookend Georgia tackles opposite Broderick Jones, who could shift back to left tackle.”

Pauline cautions that a similar scenario could develop as the Steelers faced last year. The Cincinnati Bengals, holding the 18th pick two spots ahead of Pittsburgh, are also doing their homework on Mims. The Bengals lost 2023 starting right tackle Jonah Williams to the Arizona Cardinals, leaving a hole they must plug. In last year’s draft, the Steelers jumped the New York Jets, who were potentially targeting OT Broderick Jones (though accounts over their intentions and targets differed).

Rosemy-Jacksaint and Logue are later-round considerations for Pittsburgh. Pauline reports that the Steelers are among several teams who have met with the former. Our Ross McCorkle painted a helpful picture, noting Rosemy-Jacksaint has the toughness and demeanor new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith covets. McCorkle’s report praises his blocking, attitude, and finish, wrapping up by saying:

“Overall, Rosemy-Jacksaint is a high-effort player who does a lot of things well. He has sure hands, he blocks well, and he is physical while catching the ball. He doesn’t have top-end athleticism and his production in college was low overall, albeit on a loaded Georgia offense. He projects as an impact special teamer and though he didn’t play there much in college, he might project better in the slot where he can get involved as a blocker closer to the line of scrimmage.”

McCorkle placed a fourth-round grade on him. For his college career, MRJ caught 74 passes for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he weighed in at 6011, 195 pounds but did not test. Per Pauline, he ran in the low 4.6s at yesterday’s Pro Day, a number likely to ding his draft stock.

Logue had light production in college, recording just 17 tackles and a half-sack in 2023, but heavy production is typically hard to come by on the Bulldogs’ talented and balanced defense (only one player had more than seven TFL and their sack leader registered only five). Logue looks the part at 6055, 314 pounds with 33 1/2-inch arms, checking the boxes of what the team looks for along the defensive line. Pauline notes he could be a sixth- or seventh-round pick. With the Diontae Johnson trade, the Steelers now have a pair of sixth rounders but no seventh-round selection. Look for a report on Logue before April’s draft.