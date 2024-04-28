Listen: Reacting To Steelers Day Three Picks, Undrafted Free Agents

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers third and final day of the draft, adding OG Mason McCormick, DL Logan Lee, and CB Ryan Watts. What those players bring to the table and how they can help fill out the roster.

We also discuss the team’s five undrafted free agents and who stands out from that group.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.