Amarius Mims Participates In Position Drills, Doesn’t Test At Individual Pro Day

After suffering a hamstring injury during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine that knocked him out of position drills, Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims returned to the field Wednesday for an individual Pro Day to give teams another look at the hulking right tackle.

But it apparently was a very limited showcase.

According to a tweet from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Mims participated in position drills only and declined to weigh in at his Pro Day. He also didn’t do any individual testing, instead focusing on the drills, which he couldn’t do at the Combine.

Georgia TE Brock Bowers and OT Amarius Mims had their makeup Pro Day today. Bowers, at 241 pounds, looked explosive/moved well. Mims declined to weigh in. Both only did position drills—no testing for either. Giants TEs coach Tim Kelly, Jets TEs coach Ron Middleton were on hand. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 10, 2024

Mims went through position drills alongside former Georgia teammate and tight end Brock Bowers, who has been recovering from an ankle injury. Like Mims, Bowers declined to do any testing, focusing on position drills.

At the Combine, Mims measured in at 6076, 340 pounds with 36 1/8-inch arms and 11 1/4-inch hands to go along with an 86 3/4-inch wingspan. Prior to suffering the hamstring injury, Mims clocked a 5.07 40-yard dash, a 1.78 10-yard split, a 25.5 inch vertical jump and a 9’3″ broad jump.

Based on his testing, Mims scored a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.57, according to Kent Lee Platte.

Amarius Mims is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.57 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 58 out of 1330 OT from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/YiQ8k70TKo pic.twitter.com/Og3RP0TNO9 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 29, 2024

The Steelers have shown significant interest in Mims throughout the pre-draft process, though it is unclear if they had any representatives at his individual Pro Day Wednesday.

Pittsburgh met with him at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, had a formal meeting with him at the Combine and had head coach Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan attend the Georgia Pro Day in March, though Mims couldn’t participate due to injury. Along with the Pro Day visit, the Steelers hosted Mims for a pre-draft visit.

Pittsburgh holds the No. 20 overall pick in the first round. The Steelers have been heavily connected to Mims throughout the pre-draft process, making him arguably the favorite to be the Steelers’ selection if he’s on the board at No. 20, or if the Steelers trade up to land the talented offensive lineman with elite potential.

Coming out of Georgia, Mims comes with some concerns despite great tape. He’s played just over 800 career snaps at the college level and has struggled with an ankle injury that caused him to miss a number of games the last few years. With a need at right tackle though, pairing Amarius Mims with his former college teammate in Broderick Jones, allowing Jones to flip back to left tackle, could give the Steelers an athletic, physical bookend pairing at the tackle positions for years to come.