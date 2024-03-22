Report: Michigan WR Roman Wilson Met Steelers Prior To Pro Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers sent the house to The Big House. And they spent time extra time with WR Roman Wilson. Ahead of Friday’s Wolverines Pro Day, where Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, and OC Arthur Smith were on hand (among others), the team reportedly had a meeting with Wilson.

According to NFL Draft Diamonds, the Steelers were one of several teams Wilson met with prior to his Pro Day workout.

Roman Wilson killed his pro day! Hearing he ranged from 3.99 to 4.01 on SS 6.75 for 3 cone He met with the following teams before the pro day! Rams

Patriots

Steelers

Commanders

pic.twitter.com/rKzD3u1yrb — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) March 22, 2024

It’s not clear if this was a Pro Day dinner or a meeting Friday morning. If it was a dinner, it’s not clear if any of Wilson’s teammates attended, though that’s common for Pittsburgh’s meetings.

The Steelers’ interest in Wilson has been consistent throughout the pre-draft process. Tomlin keyed in on him and Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell at the Senior Bowl, encouraging the two to go up against each other. That may have been a test for Mitchell to see how he looked playing “up” against Power 5 competition but that also would have been a sign to Tomlin that Wilson embraced a top-level challenge. Pittsburgh reportedly held “multiple” meetings with Wilson during Senior Bowl week and Wilson said during the NFL Scouting Combine he knew Tomlin prior to linking up in Mobile.

A playmaker for the Wolverines, Wilson broke out in 2023. He caught 48 passes for 789 yards (16.4 yards per reception) and 12 touchdowns, more than he had his first three years combined. For his career, Wilson snagged 107 passes for over 1,700 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also notched a pair of rushing scores.

In our scouting report, Wilson received high marks for his speed, which translated to a 4.39 40 at the Combine. A nuanced route runner, he creates space at the break point and has experience playing outside and in the slot. His frame is smaller than ideal, 5106, 185 pounds, and press coverage can give him trouble, but he has the makings of a Day 2 selection, potentially at No. 51 for the Steelers.

After trading WR Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh’s in the market for a wide receiver and has scouted this year’s class heavily. Other names they Steelers have shown interest in include Florida’s Ricky Pearsall, Texas’ AD Mitchell, and South Carolina’s Xavier Legette.

