Brugler: Steelers Have Met With Florida’s Ricky Pearsall, Eye Day 2 WR Options

When the Steelers shipped Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers a few weeks ago they opened a big hole at wide receiver.

And while they recently made some moves at the position, I don’t think Van Jefferson is moving any needles. Mike Tomlin’s doppelgänger Brandon Aiyuk stirred up some fans when he tweeted at Pittsburgh’s head coach earlier this week. But until something materializes with Aiyuk the team remains in receiver limbo.

@CoachTomlin they saying we twins. What you think ? 👀 — BA (@THE2ERA) March 19, 2024

So that leaves the NFL draft as the main course of action for the team to find a starter. On a recent episode of The Athletic Football Show, Robert Mays spoke with Dane Brugler about the Steelers targeting a receiver early next month.

“They need some more help there,” Brugler said. “Is that something they want to do in the first round? They’ve met multiple times with Ricky Pearsall from Florida, a few of these other receivers that are going to be in that second round, so it feels like somewhere in those first three rounds they are going to draft a receiver. It just depends on is the right one available.”

Brugler is one of the most plugged-in draft analysts in the space, so for him to specifically call out Pearsall is noteworthy. We know the team recently hosted the receiver for a top-30 visit, which understandably raised some eyebrows. To know they have met multiple times only adds intrigue — and the team’s likelihood of drafting him.

Brugler does note that the Steelers are spending time looking at other second round-caliber receivers as well. Today, Tomlin and GM Omar Khan are at Michigan’s Pro Day where Roman Wilson will be working out. At the Senior Bowl, Tomlin spent time talking to the Michigan wideout, also challenging him to go up against Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley will also reportedly stop by the Steelers facility for a pre-draft visit. He profiles as a Deebo Samuel-type of receiver, more in the mold of a Swiss Army knife.

My take on it? I don’t think you can necessarily go wrong with any, it just depends on your type. Pearsall and Wilson are route-running savants while Corley is a YAC king. All three play a physical brand of football, which bodes well for the new Arthur Smith-style of offense.

No matter the selection, I have faith in the Steelers to make the right one based on their history at the position.