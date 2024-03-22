Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan Attend Michigan Pro Day

Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan are finishing out the work week at one of their favorite Pro Day stops: Michigan. The pair, and presumably other members of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ staff, are attending the Wolverines’ Pro Day. And with good reason. No team has as many draftable prospects this season than Michigan, which had a whopping 18 players invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine fresh off its national championship season.

According to Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy, Tomlin and Khan are both at Michigan Pro Day in Ann Arbor.

Along with Tomlin and Khan, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin are in Ann Arbor for the Steelers. Throughout the day, we’ll see if other members of the Steelers’ front office, scouting staff and coaching staff pop up at the Michigan Pro Day.

PRO-DAY UPDATE: Only fitting that national champs @UMichFootball, with record 18 Combine invitees, have biggest NFL turnout for pro-day. Here's list of NFL attendees who'll be in Ann Arbor today, including former UM & current Chargers coaches Jim Harbaugh, Jesse Minter, & Ben… pic.twitter.com/yWQF0LbPxj — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 22, 2024

The highest-drafted prospect is almost certainly to be QB J.J. McCarthy. Earning buzz that he could even climb into the top three picks of next month’s draft, McCarthy benefitted from talent around him that reduced his pressure, but he made plays when Michigan needed them. Over the past two years, he’s thrown 44 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s been linked to the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings.

The players likely interesting the Steelers the most are WR Roman Wilson, CB Mike Sainristil, and DL Kris Jenkins Jr.

Wilson had Tomlin’s eye at the Senior Bowl and their relationship predates their trip to Mobile. A big-play threat, Wilson averaged 16 yards per reception in his career and broke out in 2023, posting 48 receptions, 789 yards, and 12 touchdowns. At the Combine, he weighed in at 5106, 185 pounds and blazed a 4.39 40. He’s viewed as a Day 2 pick.

Sainristil is considered one of the top slot corners in this year’s draft. With a game modeled after Mike Hilton, Sainristil flipped from receiver to corner while at Michigan but kept his ball skills, picking off six passes in 2023, returning two for touchdowns. Also active against the run, he had 10.5 tackles for loss the past two seasons. Undersized at 5093, 182 pounds, he ran a 4.47 at the Combine. Like Wilson, he’s viewed as a Day 2 pick, likely to hear his name sooner than later on Friday night.

Pittsburgh’s interest in Jenkins has seemed light so far. But given his bloodlines, size, talent, and team’s need along the defensive line, he fits. Son of longtime NFL defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Sr., he posted 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this past season for the champion Wolverines. On the shorter side at 6026, 299 pounds, he measured in with 34-inch arms at the Combine, running an impressive 4.91 40 with a 1.70 10-split. He’s likely to hear his name in the second or third round.

Michigan marks the fourth Pro Day stop for Tomlin and Khan this cycle, joining Georgia, Clemson, and Alabama.

Other players to note include LB Junior Colson, who notched nearly 200 tackles the past two combined seasons. Signing Patrick Queen tamps down the need to address inside linebacker but ILBs Coach Aaron Curry has made at least one Pro Day stop this cycle.

AJ Barner is a tight end with size who transferred from Indiana. Zak Zinter is regarded as one of the top guards in the class but broke his leg late in the season and was unable to work out at the Combine. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to do anything today. Drake Nugent is a highly experienced center who attended Stanford before switching to Michigan in 2023, starting all 15 games. LaDarius Henderson, an Arizona State transfer, has left guard and tackle experience and played tackle in 2023 for the Wolverines.