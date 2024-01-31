Fittipaldo: Steelers Hold Multiple Meetings With Michigan WR Roman Wilson

Mike Tomlin loves competition. Iron sharpening iron. Good on good brings out the best in a player. In Mobile, Ala., that’s Michigan WR Roman Wilson and Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell.

On Day Two of practice at the 2024 Senior Bowl, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo noted that Tomlin paid close attention to Wilson and Mitchell, encouraging them to match up against each other during practice. For Wilson, it’s not the first time he’s gotten close with Tomlin, telling Fittipaldo he’s met with the team twice in Mobile already.

Michigan receiver Roman Wilson has met with the Steelers twice here at the Senior Bowl. At practice this morning, Tomlin pulled Wilson and Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell aside and told them to match up all day. And so they did for much of practice. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) January 31, 2024

Yesterday, we wrote about Mitchell meeting with the Steelers. Though he comes from the non-Power Five, the Toldeo product could become one of the draft’s top corners. Productive and strong despite lacking tremendous size, 6003, 195 pounds and sub-32-inch arms, Mitchell was one of college football’s top corners the last two years. In 2022, he picked off five passes, including four in one game against Northern Illinois, returning two for touchdowns. He finished his career as the Rockets’ all-time leader in pass breakups and was a second-team AP All-American in 2023. There’s a good chance he hears his name in Round One.

Wilson comes to Mobile with an impressive resume, too. He broke out as a senior, catching only 48 passes but cashing 12 of them in for touchdowns. A big play threat, he averaged over 16 yards per catch. Similar to Mitchell, he lacks ideal size at 5104, 186 pounds, but if he can make plays this week, his draft stock will go up. He’s currently projected to be a third-round pick.

There’s no initial word on who won the day, Wilson or Mitchell. But if both are competing hard and making plays, scouts will take notice. Tomlin certainly has.

In addition to that iron-sharpen-iron moment, Dane Brugler of The Athletic notes that Tomlin had lengthy conversations with Ohio State DT Michael Hall, talking to him after each rep of DL drills.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is locked in on these DL drills, specifically DT Michael Hall. He’s chatted Hall up after each rep. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 31, 2024

Hall had two tackles for a loss and one sack in 2023, showing better production as a junior in 2022, finishing that year with 7.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks. Hall battled injuries this past season.

Our Jonathan Heitritter reports that Wisconsin interior offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini said he’s met twice with the Steelers so far. Versatile enough to play all three interior spots, Bortolini noted that he’s well-versed in a zone-based run scheme, something new OC Arthur Smith will bring to Pittsburgh.

Met with Wisconsin IOL Tanor Bortolini and he said he's had two meetings with the #Steelers so far. Has played center, left guard, and right guard so far in practice and played in a zone scheme last season. Definitely a name to keep an eye on in the middle rounds. #NFLDraft — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) January 31, 2024

Of course, teams talk with most players and Tomlin is consistently the most hands-on coach at the Senior Bowl, practically acting like another of the official coaches on the roster. His ability to connect and speak with virtually every player at some point stands out above the rest, though it makes it difficult to know where his true interest lies.

Look for a full recap on today’s practice from Heitritter and Ross McCorkle later today.