Potential 1st Round Pick Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell Meets With Steelers At Senior Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers have met with Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell at this year’s Senior Bowl, according to reporter Joe Castro, who tweeted the news a short time ago. In addition to the Steelers, Mitchell met with the Philadelphia Eagles.

CB Quinyon Mitchell has met with the #Eagles and #Steelers so far. pic.twitter.com/Lr0XMZmj11 — Joe Castro (@PhillyPhillyTP) January 30, 2024

While teams talk to most players at College All-Star events, they don’t hold formal meetings with every one of them. It’s not clear if Mitchell’s meeting with the Steelers was formal or informal or who he spoke with.

Mitchell weighed in at 6003, 195 pounds, with 31 1/8-inch arms. In four years at Toledo, he recorded 123 tackles (7.5 for a loss) with six interceptions, one sack, and one forced fumble. His most productive year came in 2022, picking off five passes with two pick-sixes, finishing second and first in the MAC, respectively. That included an absurd game against Northern Illinois in 2022, intercepting four passes and returning two for touchdowns.

4 Ints in one game! Quinyon Mitchell! 🔒🔒🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/m7k7te3TD8 — WeAreDBnation (@WeAreDBNation1) March 13, 2023

Though he intercepted just one pass in 2023, teams began throwing away from him, and his tape did the talking. He was named second-team AP All-American, just one of many outlets to give him accolades for a strong season.

According to the Rockets’ website, Mitchell is the school’s all-time leader with 46 pass breakups. Like Diontae Johnson, Mitchell is from Florida and committed to Toledo out of high school. He declared for the draft a year early.

According to Mock Draft Database, a website that compiles mock drafts, Mitchell is a potential late first-round draft pick. Given Pittsburgh’s need at corner opposite Joey Porter Jr., Mitchell could be in the conversation for the Steelers at No. 20. But the team hasn’t used a first-round pick on a non-Power Five player since Miami (OH) QB Ben Roethlisberger in 2004, meaning taking Mitchell would break long-standing precedent. If Mitchell can play well during Senior Bowl week, he’ll go a long way to quiet concerns about the level of competition he faced.

Look for a full report on Mitchell later in this draft season.