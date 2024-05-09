The Winner Of The 2024 Steelers Mock Draft Contest Is …

The great David Orochena has now finally managed to score all of the 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft contest submissions that we received this year.

It was a very tight contest again this year as three people tied with 95 of 105 possible points. Seven folks named all seven 2024 selections made by Pittsburgh this year and the three top finishers named six of the team’s picks in the correct round. That’s just one round from a perfect score.

The median response of the 120 entries was five correctly named picks with three in the right round. That’s an impressive group performance.

Center Zach Frazier was named on 95.8 percent of the entries this year. Wide receiver Roman Wilson was named in 89.2 percent of the entries, though most had him being selected in the second round.

This year’s unofficial winners right now are:

First place Nicholas LaPoint (tiebreaker 200)

Second Place Dante Bisogni (tiebreaker 173) That’s two years in a row!

Third Place Stephen Heller (tiebreaker 160)

As of right now, these are your first, second and third-place finishers as part of the unofficial results of the contest. In order to make sure that we did not make any mistakes or miss any submissions, all of you have until 9 AM/ET Friday to protest that you had a higher score than Nicholas, Dante, and Stephen. If no errors are found, then these people will be paid their winnings Friday night.

Contact me here with year name and email address you sent your entry from if you feel you need to contest your score.

The three unofficial winners need to contact me soon via this contact form to claim your winnings.

I hope you all enjoyed the contest once again this year, and I am always open to making it better if you have any ideas. If you feel your submission needs to be double-checked, email me and tell me your submission name and what you think your score should be.

Thank you once again to David to doing the tough task of scoring this year’s contest entries.