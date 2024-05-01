The Terrible Podcast — Talking Early Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction, Khan Comments, Wilson Contextualization & More

Season 14, Episode 126 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about some latest news cornering the Pittsburgh Steelers. That includes us going over some players who have been invited to participate in the team’s forthcoming rookie minicamp.

New Steelers OT Troy Fautanu is discussed a little bit early in this show as part of some things he recently said in an interview. We talk some about why he likely slid to the Steelers at 20th overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Steelers GM Omar Khan has conducted several interviews since our last show, so Alex and I recap that the important things he had to say. We go over the addition of another wide receiver and cornerback not being imminent and the possibility of veteran CB Cameron Sutton being brought back. We also talk about the restructuring of OLB Alex Highsmith’s contract and how it has yet to hit the NFLPA side yet.

Alex recently did a full profile on undrafted free agent RB Daijun Edwards, so we discuss what that longer look showed. We also discuss the two target contextualizations that I have now completed on new Steelers WR Roman Wilson from his time at Michigan. We also talk a little about the New York Jets seemingly having interest in drafting Wilson last week.

Alex also posted his way-too-early 53-man roster prediction for 2024 on the site so we go through that position group by position group.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 90-minute episode and we end it all by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Early 53-Man Roster Prediction, Khan Comments, Wilson Contextualization & More

