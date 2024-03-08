Rapoport: Russell Wilson Heading To Pittsburgh For Visit With Steelers

The reported meeting between the Pittsburgh Steelers and veteran free agent quarterback Russell Wilson could be happening quite soon.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Wilson was spotted at Newark Airport Friday morning boarding a flight to Pittsburgh to meet with the Steelers.

Wilson, who was informed of his pending release from the Denver Broncos earlier in the week, was seen taking photos and hanging out with fans prior to boarding his flight, according to Rapoport.

Free agent QB Russell Wilson, who has permission to visit teams now, was spotted this morning at a Newark Airport catching a flight to Pittsburgh to visit the #Steelers, said a source who saw him take pics and hang out with fans before boarding the flight. pic.twitter.com/CorG3n2bLH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2024

Rapoport’s report comes one day after the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported that the Steelers and Wilson had mutual interest and that a meeting was tentatively scheduled for the coming days.

Now, that meeting appears to be happening soon. Wilson is allowed to start meeting with teams ahead of free agency even though his release won’t become official until the start of the new league year on March 13.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini confirmed the report, stating the Steelers and Wilson will get together for a meeting in the next 24 hours.

Former Bronco QB Russell Wilson will travel to Pittsburgh for an in-person visit to meet with the Steelers’ front office brass and head coach Mike Tomlin. They are expected to gather in the next 24 hours. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 8, 2024

Russell was reportedly visiting the New York Giants as an “exploratory” stop, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter even has a photo of Wilson at the Newark Airport with fans.

A photo taken of Russell Wilson at Newark after he met with the Giants and before he flew to meet the Steelers. https://t.co/zFagzOuYCH pic.twitter.com/Hrk0L7kFbF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2024

In two seasons with Denver, Wilson went 11-19 as a starter. The nine-time Pro Bowler was benched late last season by Broncos head coach Sean Payton after Wilson reportedly wouldn’t agree to shaving off some guaranteed money in his contract in case of an injury. After being benched, the Broncos decided to move on from him.

Wilson has been a popular name connected to the Steelers throughout the offseason as they continue to search for an answer at the quarterback position.

While key decision makers such as owner Art Rooney II, head coach Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan have stated support for quarterback Kenny Pickett this offseason, they have also said they’re looking to bring in competition, though to which degree is unclear. Wilson could be viewed as competition to push Pickett, but chances are he wouldn’t be signing with the Steelers to be in a QB battle at this point in his Hall of Fame career.

Wilson threw for 3,070 yards and had 26 touchdowns to just eight interceptions last season before being benched. He will be 35 at the start of the 2024 season and will turn 36 in late November.