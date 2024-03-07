Dulac: Steelers Interested In QB Russell Wilson, Plan To Meet with Him

The Pittsburgh Steelers might be bringing in a name quarterback after all. According to the PPG’s Gerry Dulac, the Steelers have interest in former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson.

From Dulac’s report.

“The Steelers are interested in signing Russell Wilson and are tentatively planning to meet with the former Denver Broncos quarterback before the official start of free agency next week, sources have told the Post-Gazette.

Wilson, 35, has an interest in joining the Steelers, but he is already talking with at least one other team after the Broncos gave him permission to seek employment elsewhere before they release him.”

This report contradicts other recent reporting that indicated the Steelers would not be in the mix for Wilson or any other notable veteran quarterback like Chicago’s Justin Fields or Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins. Dulac’s report says Wilson would not be guaranteed to start if signed but would challenge Pickett for the starting job. Still, considering Wilson has been a starter for his entire career, it’s difficult to imagine him signing immediately with a team that wouldn’t give him a strong shot to enter the year as the team’s starter. Ostensibly, if Wilson signs, pending free agent QB Mason Rudolph would sign elsewhere.

Wilson was dealt from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2022 season, a massive trade that included a mega-contract. But he lasted just two seasons with the team, struggling down the stretch in 2023 and being benched by year’s end.

The Broncos announced Wilson would be released by the start of the new league year and have given him permission to speak with other teams. They are on the hook for his 2024 salary, an offset in his contract where Denver would pay for him even if Wilson signs with another team. Meaning, Wilson will likely play for cheap in 2024, though it’s hard to know what that exact cost will be.

Wilson, 35, threw 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season with Denver. But his play has declined, he’s lost some mobility, and he has been sacked 100 times the last two years combined.

Dulac also offers a tidbit from his report, noting Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have a partnership with Acrisure, the company that holds the Steelers’ stadium naming rights.

We’ll see where Russell Wilson and the Steelers go from here. But it’s about to get very interesting.

Developing story.