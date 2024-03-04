Report: Broncos Inform QB Russell Wilson Of Release, Making Him Free Agent

The Denver Broncos have informed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson he is being released, making him a free agent, according to multiple reports Monday afternoon.

A tweet from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport just moments ago broke the news.

Sources: The #Broncos are moving on from QB Russell Wilson, closing a tough chapter for the team and allowing coach Sean Payton and Wilson to start fresh. Wilson is available for a team needing a starter. Denver avoids an extra $37M fully guaranteed now. pic.twitter.com/6rBis2Cw1w — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2024

Wilson’s tenure in the Mile High City lasted just two seasons. On March 16, 2022, the Seattle Seahawks traded the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback and a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Broncos in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and tight end Noah Fant in a blockbuster deal.

In two seasons with Denver, Wilson went 11-19 as a starter. Wilson was benched late last season by Broncos head coach Sean Payton after Wilson reportedly wouldn’t agree to a re-worked contract by shaving off some guaranteed money in case of an injury. After being benched, the Broncos decided to move on, whether that was via trade or a release.

The release happened Monday, putting Wilson on the free agent market, making him likely one of the more coveted quarterbacks out there behind Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield.

Broncos GM George Paton and Payton released a statement Monday following the announcement of Wilson’s release, thanking him for his contributions to the organization and the community in his two seasons in Denver.

We’ve notified QB Russell Wilson that he will be released after the league year begins March 13. A statement from GM George Paton and HC Sean Payton: pic.twitter.com/EJO5mNMjew — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 4, 2024

Wilson has been a popular name connected to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason as they continues to search for an answer at the quarterback position. Though key decision makers such as owner Art Rooney II, head coach Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan have stated support for quarterback Kenny Pickett this offseason, they have also said they’re looking to bring in competition, to which degree is unclear.

Wilson threw for 3,070 yards and had 26 touchdowns to just eight interceptions last season before being benched. He was smart and efficient with the football and made some plays with his legs, too.

Though he’s not the Wilson at his peak in Seattle, he’s still an intriguing option under center in the NFL.