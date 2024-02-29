‘I Have Full Faith In Kenny:’ Omar Khan Believes Pickett Will Succeed

We’ve heard from Mike Tomlin. We’ve heard from Art Rooney II. They have confidence in Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett. General manager Omar Khan is saying the same. Speaking to reporters for the first time since the team’s 2023 season ended, Khan expressed complete confidence in Pickett for 2024, a critical year for himself and the team.

“I have full faith in Kenny,” Khan told a group of local media at the NFL Scouting Combine, including our own Joe Clark and Ross McCorkle. “He’s shown us some good things. Obviously there were some issues with the offense, and I’m excited about the impact that Arthur Smith’s gonna have on him. Arthur’s very optimistic about Kenny. I know they’ve communicated.”

Pickett didn’t make the second-year jump many hoped for in 2023 after Pickett and the Steelers’ offense flashed during the preseason. Instead, the offense struggled to move the ball and put points on the board. He finished the season with just six touchdowns to four interceptions and a low completion percentage. Pittsburgh fired Matt Canada in part to see Pickett work under a new offensive coordinator but after one strong performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, Pickett suffered a high ankle sprain against the Arizona Cardinals, knocking him out for the rest of the season.

It sets up for a crucial third year where Pickett must prove he’s the answer, something the team has made clear. Pittsburgh went outside the organization to hire Smith, an experienced coordinator whose overall philosophy fits the Steelers’ run-first approach.

Though Khan expressed unwavering confidence, he told reporters there will be competition this summer.

“We’ll have some strong competition there and we’ll see where it goes,” he said.

The organization has publicly expressed hope in re-signing pending free agent QB Mason Rudolph, though that may depend on his market and other opportunities. If not, the team will add a veteran equivalent, potentially Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill, who spent his best years under Smith. In 2019, Tannehill found himself in a similar situation as Pickett, a former first-round pick trying to revive his career, and Smith turned him into the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.

Khan said all options to add competition are being considered.

“There’s different avenues for us. The draft, free agency, the trade market. I would say every one of those avenues is is an option for us,” he said.

Khan’s commitment to Pickett indicates the Steelers don’t have plans of making a big swing at quarterback. Speculation has linked them to Chicago’s Justin Fields, Denver’s Russell Wilson, and Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins. Khan declined to speak about Fields, adhering to the team’s longstanding possibility of not discussing players not on their current roster, but it would be an upset if the team were to make such a drastic move. The team remains all in on Pickett. At least for one more season.