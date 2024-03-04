2024 NFL Draft CB Prospects: PFF Grades, Big Board Ranks

Today I wanted to look at cornerback prospects in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. The chart below uses 2024 Pro Football Focus Grades and current Big Board that it updates through the draft process:
Cooper DeJean – Iowa (#7). Played more the last two seasons (2022 – 814 snaps, 2023 – 705). Primarily outside corner (553, 630) with 100-plus slot snaps in 2022. Receptions allowed (37, 20). Targets (72, 46). Yards (422, 194). Touchdowns (two, none). Interceptions (five, two). Passer Rating Allowed (PRA, 49.7, 37.8). In 2023, 70-plus grades in run defense (RDEF), overall (OVR), coverage (COV), zone coverage (ZONE). Above average 63.7 percent in man coverage (MAN), great 43.5 completion rate allowed (CRA), and five missed tackles. Still recovering from a leg injury, the Combine invite did not participate in drills.
Nate Wiggins – Clemson (#9). Snaps since 2021 (128, 772, 494). Outside corner primarily (116, 717, 431). Receptions (one, 31, 18). Targets (seven, 61, 41). Yards (39, 385, 176). Touchdowns (zero, two, one). Interceptions (zero, one, two). PRA (50.3, 74.8, 44.4). Last season, 80-plus COV and OVR, 70-plus MAN (great) and ZONE (good). Below average 65.4 RDEF, great 43.9 CRA, and four missed tackles for the Combine participant.
Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo (#12). Snaps (588, 883, 781). Primarily outside corner (512, 769, 677). Receptions (28, 27, 27). Targets (52, 70, 62). Yards (310, 270, 290). Touchdowns (one, three, zero). Interceptions (zero, five, one). PRA (78.2, 34.8, 51.1). Best 91.5 OVR of this group last season with 90-plus COV, high-80s MAN, mid-80s ZONE, 76.1 RDEF, great 43.5 CRA, and three missed tackles. Tied for third in forced incompletions (17) but had three dropped interceptions. Named a Pittsburgh fit by our Senior Bowl crew and was Ross McCorkle’s best player there. Jonathan Heitritter described him blanketing receivers in press, carrying well, along with two picks in a practice. Combine participant.
Terrion Arnold – Alabama (#14). Redshirted in 2021. Snaps since 2022 (549, 840). A 500-plus outside corner each season, adding 200-plus slot snaps last year. Receptions (28, 41). Targets (52, 79). Yards (383, 441). Touchdowns (two, two). Interceptions (one, five). PRA (82.5, 50.7) with a 90-plus RDEF, high-80 OVR, 80-plus COV and ZONE. Slightly below average 61.2 MAN, 51.9 CRA (above average), and eight missed tackles. Top 20: forced incompletions (14). Combine participant.
Kool-Aid McKinstry – Alabama (#21). Snaps (479, 872, 848). Primarily outside corner (438, 774, 769). Receptions (14, 37, 19). Targets (27, 80, 39). Yards (243, 352, 205). Touchdowns (one each season). Interceptions (one, one, zero). PRA (79.7, 57.9, 73.1) with an 80-plus OVR, COV, ZONE, and RDEF. Great 83.0 RDEF and 74.7 MAN, good 48.7 CRA, three missed tackles, and one dropped interception. Combine participant.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. – Missouri (#30). Snaps (216, 725, 465). Outside corner (173, 546, 337) with 100-plus slot snaps each of the last two seasons. Receptions (12, 30, 18). Targets (18, 51, 28). Yards (140, 395, 197). Touchdowns (one, three, one). Interceptions (zero, one, zero). PRA (108.6, 94.8, 96.9). Excellent high-80s RDEF, 80-plus ZONE and OVR, high-80 COV, but poor 56.6 MAN and 64.3 CRA. Three missed tackles. Core muscle surgery, squandering his Senior Bowl opportunity. Combine participant.
T.J. Tampa – Iowa State (#36). Snaps (302, 642, 747). Outside corner (277, 486, 614). Receptions (15, 20, 25). Targets (24, 43, 49). Yards (210, 248, 240). Touchdowns (five, two, one). Interceptions (zero, one, two). PRA (130.2, 70.7, 54.8). A 70-plus COV, OVR, and ZONE. A 60-plus MAN (great) and RDEF (below average). Above average 51 CRA, one dropped interception, but 10 missed tackles. Combine invite did not participate in drills due to a hamstring injury.
Kamari Lassiter – Georgia (#43). Snaps (158, 825, 706). Outside corner (150, 760, 596). Receptions (nine, 32, 15). Targets (14, 55, 39). Yards (171, 419, 136). Touchdowns (zero, two, zero). Interceptions (one, zero, zero). PRA (76.8, 94.4, 48.7). 80-plus COV, OVR, and MAN. 70-plus ZONE and RDEF (average). Great 38.5 CRA, but a dropped interception and four missed tackles. Combine participant.
Khyree Jackson – Oregon (#54). Snaps (133, 64, 520). Outside corner (123, 60, 460). In 2023, 19 receptions, 38 targets, 200 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions, and 41.6 PRA. An 80-plus RDEF (great) and OVR, 70-plus COV and ZONE, and above average 67.0 MAN and 50.0 CRA. One dropped interception, two missed tackles. Pittsburgh fit per Heitritter. Similar measurables and play style to Joey Porter Jr. Senior Bowl and Combine participant.
Mike Sainristil – Michigan (#58). Snaps since 2022 (689, 684). Slot alignment primarily (582, 403), and 100-plus box snaps in 2023. Receptions (43, 29). Targets (66, 50). Yards (446, 412). Touchdowns (one, four). Interceptions (one, six). PRA (83.3, 71.8). An 80-plus COV, ZONE, and OVR. A 60-plus MAN (above average), with below average RDEF and 58.0 CRA. Seven missed tackles, one dropped interception. Senior Bowl opt out, Combine participant.
Jarrian Jones – Florida State (#86). Snaps (383, 406, 453). Outside corner in 2021 and 2022 (372, 376), then primarily slot last year (394). Receptions (21, 11, 16). Targets (30, 24, 32). Yards (317, 114, 158). Touchdowns (five, zero, zero). Interceptions (one, one, three). PRA vastly improved (130.1, 42.7, 25.3). A 90-plus MAN and OVR, high-80 COV. A 74.2 RDEF (above average), 60-plus ZONE (below average), and 50.0 CRA. Five missed tackles. Shrine Bowl and Combine participant.
Kris Abrams-Draine – Missouri (#94). Snaps (601, 714, 813). In 2021, 395 slot and 118 outside snaps, then primarily outside (619, 664). Receptions (25, 32, 24). Targets (43, 63, 51). Yards (322, 490, 324). Touchdowns (two, four, three). Interceptions (three, zero, four). PRA (68.2, 98.0, 54.7). Excellent 89.9 COV, 80-plus OVR and MAN, high-70 ZONE, 47.1 CRA (good), but poor 58.2 RDEF. Two dropped interceptions, five missed tackles. Combine participant.
Andru Phillips – Kentucky (#97). More snaps the last two years (363, 710). Primarily slot in 2022 (192), then 426 outside last season (still 200-plus slot snaps). Receptions (15, 39). Targets (32, 58). Yards (120, 438). Touchdowns (zero, four). Interceptions (none). PRA (56.8, 112.6). 70-plus ZONE, COV, and OVR. Poor RDEF, MAN, CRA (67.2), and a whopping 15 missed tackles. Combine participant.
Jarvis Brownlee Jr. – Louisville (#99). Snaps (844, 791, 538). Outside corner (784, 701, 337), with upticks in slot and box snaps last year. Receptions (23, 43, 19). Targets (53, 77, 37). Yards (482, 587, 271). Touchdowns (four, five, four). Interceptions (two, two, one). PRA (85.6, 91.2, 100.2). A 70-plus COV, ZONE, OVR, and RDEF (above average). Average MAN (61.7), above average 51.4 CRA, and five missed tackles. A Steelers fit and one of the best Senior Bowl weeks, per McCorkle. Physical, press, and burst are some of his strong traits. Strong game with a red zone interception/return. Combine participant.
Renardo Green – Florida State (#103). Snaps (209, 594, 651). Mostly safety in 2021 (96) than outside corner since 2022 (538, 584). Receptions (one, 20, 31). Targets (three, 36, 60). Yards (12, 246, 290). Touchdowns (zero, one, three). Interceptions (zero, zero, one). PRA (46.5, 86.1, 75.0). 90.0 MAN, 80-plus COV, above average 68.1 ZONE and 51.7 CRA, but poor 61.8 RDEF. Tied for sixth in forced incompletions (16), six missed tackles. Caught our Josh Carney’s eye at the Shrine Bowl, thriving on an island but inconsistent run defense. Tight coverage on a failed two-point conversion in game but also had a pass interference penalty. Combine participant.
Cam Hart – Notre Dame (#109). Snaps (739, 568, 572). Outside corner (699, 538, 498). Receptions (32, 22, 15). Targets (66, 44, 28). Yards (335, 240, 137). Touchdowns (two, three, zero). Interceptions (two, zero, zero). PRA (61.1, 89.2, 67.1). 80-plus COV, OVR, and MAN (great). A 70-plus ZONE (good), above average RDEF and 53.6 CRA. Four missed tackles. Fits the Pittsburgh CB mold and had solid Senior Bowl practices against top WRs. Good tackling in game, including one TFL, but got run over on a screen (missed tackle). Combine participant.
Max Melton – Rutgers (#112). Snaps (487, 577, 622). Outside corner (457, 501, 487). Receptions (24, 31, 24). Targets (45, 54, 44). Yards (394, 332, 252). Touchdowns (five, four, three). Interceptions (three, two, three). PRA (92.3, 84.8, 65.7). 70-plus ZONE, COV, and OVR. 60-plus RDEF (below average), average MAN and 54.5 CRA. Poor 12 missed tackles. Another Steelers fit, sticky in coverage, and adds special teams value (four blocked punts). Combine invite.
Kalen King – Penn State (#133). Snaps (279, 557, 481). Outside corner (249, 474, 391). Receptions (six, 27, 25). Targets (20, 59, 41). Yards (152, 343, 290). Touchdowns (two, one, zero). Interceptions (zero, three, zero). PRA (92.1, 48.9, 82.4). A 70-plus RDEF, below average ZONE and 61.0 CRA with horrid 55.7 COV and 48.6 MAN. Seven missed tackles. Tape and Senior Bowl practices have Heitritter thinking late Day 2 pick; athletic but loses awareness in coverage. Two busts in Senior Bowl game but made a nice reverse tackle. Combine participant.
DJ James – Auburn (#138). Snaps (706, 757, 691). Outside corner (597, 705, 605). Receptions (30, 24, 32). Targets (57, 59. 52). Yards (380, 299, 385). Touchdowns (one, two, three). Interceptions (two, one, two). PRA (64.9, 61.3, 87.4). Excellent 88.9 COV, 80-plus MAN and OVR, great high-70 ZONE, but below average 61.5 CRA. Poor 53.3 RDEF. Tied for 11th in forced incompletions (15) and 28th in coverage stops (13). One dropped interception, seven missed tackles. Great Senior Bowl week, per McCorkle. Always near the ball but dropped two interceptions in practice. Frame is concerning. Combine participant.
Caelen Carson – Wake Forest (#139). Snaps (466, 390, 650). Outside corner (416, 352, 521) adding more slot and box reps last year. Receptions (19, 20, 36). Targets (39, 32, 64). Yards (240, 218, 436). Touchdowns (one, one, four). Interceptions (two, zero, zero). PRA (55.5, 93.0, 98.2). An 80-plus RDEF (great), 70-plus OVR and COV, 60-plus ZONE, average 61.0 MAN and 56.3 CRA. One dropped interception and six missed tackles. Senior Bowl and Combine participant.
Chau Smith-Wade – Washington State (#143). Snaps (277, 784, 431). Outside corner (248, 706, 365). Receptions (nine, 27, 19). Targets (20, 49, 38). Yards (112, 358, 287). Touchdowns (one each year). Interceptions (one, two, zero). PRA (58.8, 68.2, 84.0). A 70-plus COV, OVR, ZONE. A 60-plus MAN and RDEF (poor). A 50.0 CRA, two dropped interceptions, 10 missed tackles. McCorkle spoke to ball skills jumping out, and displayed that with two game picks, a Senior Bowl player of the game. Combine invite.
Josh Newton – TCU (#145). Snaps (694, 943, 802). Outside corner (611, 807, 620), and 100-plus box in 2023. Receptions (30, 24, 25). Targets (60, 68, 52). Yards (492, 307, 303). Touchdowns (four, five, one). Interceptions (two, three, one). PRA (86.2, 56.4, 64.8). 70-plus MAN (great), COV, and OVR. Good 48.1 CRA. Average 69.5 RDEF, but poor 56.8 ZONE. One dropped interception, seven missed tackles. Senior Bowl (opt out)/combine invite.
Dwight McGlothern – Arkansas (#165). Snaps (523, 936, 382). Outside corner (461, 835, 349). Receptions (28, 32, 12). Targets (48, 66, 25). Yards (356, 372, 132). Touchdowns (four, one, two). Interceptions (one, four, three). PRA (100.7, 45.8, 51.2). 90-plus COV, ZONE, and OVR. 80.3 MAN (great). Good 48.0 CRA. 65.4 RDEF (below average). One dropped interception and missed tackle. Plus red zone/end zone coverage in the Shrine Bowl, but in coverage on a two-point conversion. Combine invite.
Nehemiah Pritchett – Auburn (#167). Snaps (617, 676, 471). Outside corner (316, 500, 427). 239 and 106 slot snaps in 2021 and 2022 (239, 106). Receptions (35, 28, 12). Targets (57, 58, 26). Yards (433, 346, 134). Touchdowns (one each season). Interceptions (one, zero, one). PRA (83.4, 72.9, 58.8). 70-plus COV, ZONE, and OVR. Good 46.2 CRA. Below average 58.9 MAN, poor 52.4 RDEF. Five missed tackles. Senior Bowl starter, great game: plus-end zone coverage (double move), deep coverage, and pass breakup. Combine invite.
Tarheeb Still – Maryland (#173). Snaps (832, 649, 574). Slot most in 2021 (403) and 2022 (364). Outside corner (341, 215, 479). Receptions (50, 34, 29). Targets (79, 47, 44). Yards (667, 376, 424). Touchdowns (six, one, two). Interceptions (zero, one, five). PRA (115.3, 93.9, 72.7). Great 88.4 RDEF, above average 70.2 ZONE. 60-plus OVR, COV. Below average 58.2 MAN, poor 65.9 CRA. One dropped interception, nine missed tackles. Named a Shrine Bowl standout by our Melanie Friedlander: plus athlete, measurables a concern. Combine invite.
Ryan Watts – Texas (#179). Snaps (120, 773, 422). Outside corner (105, 644, 354). 103 slot in 2022. Since then: Receptions (30, 25). Targets (49, 34). Yards (344, 435). Touchdowns (two, one). Interceptions (one, zero). PRA (87.5, 125.2). Good 79.6 RDEF. 60-plus OVR, MAN, and COV (bad). Poor ZONE and horrid 73.5 CRA. One missed tackle. Shrine Bowl participant: three tackles (two chunk plays). Combine invite.
Kamal Hadden – Tennessee (#184). Snaps (261, 559, 311). Outside corner (239, 478, 267). Receptions 13, 29, 12). Targets (24, 50, 33). Yards (226, 343, 96). Touchdowns (two, two, zero). Interceptions (one, two, three). PRA (96.9, 75.7, 7). 90-plus ZONE and COV. Excellent 36.4 CRA. Good MAN, but terrible 49.0 RDEF. Five missed tackles. Combine invite.
M.J. Devonshire – Pittsburgh (#193). Snaps (412, 674, 662). Outside corner (393, 622, 585). Receptions (15, 33, 25). Targets (31, 62, 55). Yards (215, 407, 435). Touchdowns (three, four, three). Interceptions (one, three, four). PRA (90.1, 75.1, 60.8). Good 45.5 CRA. 60-plus COV and OVR (bad). 50-plus MAN and rough 51.7 RDEF. One dropped interception, seven missed tackles. A Shrine Bowl standout (Carney, Friedlander) and Pittsburgh fit/ties. Good press coverage skills, including the game. Frame a negative. Combine invite.
Johnny Dixon – Penn State (#212). Snaps (203, 479, 497). Outside corner (163, 346, 344). Receptions (eight, 14, 21). Targets (17, 35, 31). Yards (56, 241, 244). Touchdowns (one in 2021). Interceptions (zero, two, one). PRA (74.6, 40.3, 77.9). 60-plus OVR, MAN, COV. 50-range ZONE, RDEF, 67.7 CRA (bad). Eight missed tackles. Glute injury at Senior Bowl cut the week short. Combine invite.
Josh Wallace – Michigan (#217). Snaps (633, 739, 616). Outside corner (515, 596, 494). Receptions (25, 22, 21). Targets (43, 40, 41). Yards (413, 381, 211). Touchdowns (four, two, zero). Interceptions (two in 2022). PRA (121.6, 83.4, 66.2). 80-plus RDEF, OVR, COV, and ZONE. Good 68.2 MAN. Above average 51.2 CRA. One dropped interception, two missed tackles. Shrine Bowl participant/combine invite.
Daequan Hardy – (#218). Snaps (314, 235, 419). Slot primarily (256, 125, 228). 100-plus outside last year. Receptions (18, 11, 26). Targets (35, 25, 48). Yards (174, 174, 318). Touchdowns (zero, zero, two). Interceptions (two, one, two). PRA (41.8, 51.1, 71.4). 70-plus RDEF. 60-range ZONE, OVR, COV, and MAN. Above average 54.2 CRA. One dropped interception, four missed tackles. Shrine Bowl participant/combine invite.
Myles Harden – South Dakota (#222). Snaps (317, 416, 775). Outside corner (274, 335, 631). Receptions (20, 26, 30). Targets (31, 42, 45). Yards (269, 278, 349). Touchdowns (two, one, two). Interceptions (zero, three, one). PRA (113.5, 59.4, 95.5). 70-plus COV, OVR, RDEF. Poor 50-range ZONE, MAN, and 66.7 CRA. One dropped interception, six missed tackles. Shrine Bowl/combine invite.
A.J. Woods – Pittsburgh (#226). Worst 60.1 OVR of the group. Snaps (402, 478, 527). Outside corner (381, 434, 364). Receptions (15, 28, 21). Targets (33, 56, 36). Yards (224, 483, 288). Touchdowns (two, five, two). Interceptions (one each year). PRA (75.8, 102.0, 91.0). Good 71.3 MAN. 60-range ZONE, COV, and OVR. 58.3 CRA, and bad 47.3 RDEF. Eight missed tackles. Shrine Bowl participant.
Marcellas Dial – South Carolina (#227). Snaps (528, 728, 853). Outside corner (487, 544, 787). 102 slot snaps in 2022. Receptions (23, 32, 29). Targets (43, 66, 52). Yards (282, 428, 407). Touchdowns (zero, three, two). Interceptions (three in 2022). PRA (74.0, 65.7, 94.0). 70-plus OVR, COV, MAN, and RDEF. 67.9 ZONE and 55.8 CRA (average). Two dropped interceptions, five missed tackles. Couple strong Shrine Bowl plays (hard hit, pursuit tackle), but noted coverage/angle issues.
Willie Roberts – Louisiana Tech (#235). Snaps (567, 686, 708). Outside corner (460, 501, 562). Receptions (16, 25, 15). Targets (44, 51, 45). Yards (141, 297, 205). Touchdowns (zero, one, one). Interceptions (two, four, one). Nice PRA (26.8, 41.1, 47.0). Great 81.2 ZONE. 70-plus COV and OVR. 60-range RDEF and MAN. Excellent 33.3 CRA. Five missed tackles. Second in forced incompletions (18).
Jarius Monroe – Tulane (#273). Snaps (622, 743, 754). Outside corner (524, 645, 660). Receptions (21, 32, 32). Targets (42, 60, 66). Yards (236, 442, 313). Touchdowns (four, four, one). Interceptions (zero, three, three). PRA (98.9, 78.6, 48.4). 80-plus RDEF, ZONE, OVR. Good 79.9 COV and 48.5 CRA. 58.4 MAN (below average). One dropped interception, eight missed tackles. Shrine Bowl defensive MVP (game interception) and practice standout. Day three Steelers target per Carney.
Deantre Prince – Ole Miss (#279). Snaps (633, 819, 806). Outside corner (563, 744, 723). Receptions (21, 22, 24). Targets (35, 52, 45). Yards (311, 263, 341). Touchdowns (one, four, three). Interceptions (two, one, one). PRA (74.8, 76.0, 91.1). Great 80.1 ZONE. 70-range OVR, COV, and RDEF. 53.3 CRA and 57.8 MAN. Two dropped interceptions, five missed tackles. Shrine Bowl participant/combine invite.
Donte Kent – Central Michigan (#312). Snaps (840, 808, 666). Outside corner (743, 708, 257). Mostly slot in 2023 (336). Receptions (51, 37, 36). Targets (84, 68, 55). Yards (786, 488, 530). Touchdowns (three, four, three). Interceptions (one in 2021). PRA (98.6, 96.9, 115.0). Good 79.5 RDEF. 70-plus OVR and COV, 60-range ZONE and MAN. Poor 65.5 CRA. Nine missed tackles.
Several options, good news for Pittsburgh who will likely bolster their secondary. While the big board will certainly change, I hope you enjoyed and learned something from the grade data and notes from the all-star games.