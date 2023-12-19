Steelers Sign S Jalen Elliott To Practice Squad

With depth at safety a major issue entering Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers addressed the position Tuesday morning, re-signing veteran safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad, the team announced.

Elliott previously spent time with the Steelers in training camp and was on and off the practice squad roster during the season. He was previously released on Nov. 28 when the Steelers signed wide receiver Jacob Copeland to the practice squad.

With Minkah Fitzpatrick out against the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee injury and Damontae Kazee suspended for the rest of the season after a hit on Indianapolis wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Saturday, the Steelers are down to Trenton Thompson, Miles Killebrew and practice squad safety Eric Rowe at the position.

The Steelers previously had a spot on the practice squad open after the release of linebacker Tariq Carpenter on Sunday. Carpenter was arrested on an assault charge over the weekend, leading to the Steelers cutting ties with him.

In the preseason with the Steelers, Elliott played 65 defensive snaps, grading out at a 32.9 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a mark of 67.8 as a run defender and just 33.7 in coverage. Elliott allowed 13 receptions on 13 targets in the preseason for 108 yards and two touchdowns and missed one tackle.

Elliott previously spent time with the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders. He was waived by the Raiders in May before hooking on with the Steelers in training camp. Elliott has not appeared in a regular season game since Week 17 of the 2021 season while with the Lions. That season, Elliott played against the Steelers at then-Heinz Field as a member of the Lions in a 16-16 tie — which was Mason Rudolph’s last start in the NFL — and had four tackles on 17 defensive snaps.

The veteran safety signed to the Steelers’ practice squad on October 31 before being released nearly a month later. Now, he circles back to Pittsburgh with the Steelers perilously thin at the safety position.