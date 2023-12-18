Steelers Cut LB Tariq Carpenter After Being Arrested On Assault Charge

We now know why the Pittsburgh Steelers cut LB Tariq Carpenter Sunday morning. Per WTAE, Carpenter has been arrested and charged with simple assault for allegedly injuring his girlfriend, according to a criminal complaint.

From WTAE’s Allen Warren:

“A woman met up with police and said that a man threw her to the ground and held her against her will. She said she had pain in her shoulder but did not want medical care.

Public Safety said the man, 24-year-old Tariq M. Carpenter, cooperated with officers. He was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Carpenter’s criminal complaint said that he was the victim’s boyfriend. He is charged with simple assault.”

The alleged assault reportedly occurred a little after 8 AM/EST Sunday morning. Pittsburgh announced his release later in the day, clearly acting swiftly once they learned of the news.

Carpenter was signed by the Steelers in September and had appeared in three games. He was on the team’s practice squad when the team released him, making two tackles on the season. Pittsburgh will replace his open practice squad spot in the coming days.

Originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2022 out of Georgia Tech, Carpenter has played in 17 career NFL games, seeing most of his action with the Packers last season.