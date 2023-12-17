Steelers Release LB Tariq Carpenter

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released LB Tariq Carpenter from the team’s practice squad, the team announced moments ago.

It hardly qualifies as a big change but is the first since the Steelers’ 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, their third straight loss.

Carpenter was initially signed on Sept. 2. He was elevated to the gameday Active/Inactive roster three times throughout the season, logging 34 total special teams snaps, making two total tackles. He did not log a snap on defense.

A former safety at Georgia Tech, he was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. There, he made the conversion to inside linebacker, and he spent his rookie season and summer of 2023 with the team before being waived and signed by the Steelers.

Due to injury, Pittsburgh has gone through a host of inside linebackers this season. And the group has fallen flat after losing Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander to season-ending injuries. While Elandon Roberts has played admirably, Mykal Walker has been routinely picked on in coverage while Mark Robinson allowed a touchdown in Saturday’s loss. Blake Martinez and Myles Jack have been added to the 53-man roster and practice squad respectively, though Martinez has only logged defensive snaps in one game this season. He was inactive yesterday. We’ll see if the team turns to Jack the rest of the year.

For his career, Carpenter has appeared in 17 NFL games, making 10 total tackles.

With Carpenter’s release, the Steelers now have an open practice squad spot. We’ll see how they choose to fill it later on in the week. Pittsburgh is battling several injuries, including some at safety and could add depth there. After being ejected from Saturday’s game, there’s also a chance S Damontae Kazee will face suspension for his hit on WR Michael Pittman Jr., which would require the need for additional depth.