Injury Update: Minkah Fitzpatrick Being Evaluated For Knee Injury

After a terrible loss that could essentially ice the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season, Mike Tomlin offered an injury update as Pittsburgh exits the game with a three-game losing streak and several ailments.

“Minkah, he had a knee injury and wasn’t able to return,” he said via the team website. “We’ll get him evaluated when we get back to town.”

Fitzpatrick suffered a knee injury in the first half and appeared to be in considerable pain. He was able to walk off under his own power and reportedly tried to jog along the sideline. But clearly he didn’t feel right, sitting on the bench after a few minutes. Initially ruled questionable, he was later ruled out by the team.

After the game, The Trib’s Chris Adamski tweeted that Fitzpatrick did not have a noticeable limp or a knee brace on his injured left leg.

Minkah Fitzpatrick just left the Steelers locker room, walking with no obvious limp or any apparatus on his left leg — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) December 17, 2023

Pittsburgh lost two safeties in the first half. Damontae Kazee was ejected after a hard collision on Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman. Pittman did not return to the game, though the Colts still put up 30 points in a multi-score win.

Safety Trenton Thompson left the game for a period but returned to finish the game. He and Miles Killebrew were the only safeties to finish the game.

Tomlin did not mention any other players by name. He will speak to the media this upcoming week, likely on Monday, with an injury update.