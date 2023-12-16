Minkah Fitzpatrick Injured Against Colts (Update)

UPDATE: Fitzpatrick has since been ruled out, per Lauten.

UPDATE: Fitzpatrick will not return to today's game with a knee injury. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 16, 2023

UPDATE: Per Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten, Fitzpatrick is questionable to return with a knee injury.

#Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick sustained a knee injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 16, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick suffered an injury with 8:42 left in the first half in Pittsburgh’s Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fitzpatrick was making a play in coverage and appeared to collide with CB Patrick Peterson at the end of the play. Fitzpatrick appeared to be holding his knee on the field, and he was attended to by trainers on the field.

The Steelers are already shorthanded at safety as S Damontae Kazee had been ejected a few plays earlier for an illegal hit, so the Steelers are down two starting safeties with Fitzpatrick currently sidelined. The good news is that Fitzpatrick was able to walk off the field under his own power, so hopefully, the injury isn’t as bad as it looked and he’ll be able to return to the game soon.

We’ll keep you updated on his status as we learn more and whether Fitzpatrick will be able to return to the game. He walked into the blue medical tent upon leaving the field, and he’ll be checked out further on the sidelines.

Fitzpatrick was replaced at S by Miles Killebrew, so the Steelers’ safety duo will be Trenton Thompson and Killebrew for the remainder of the game if Fitzpatrick is unable to return.