Steelers S Damontae Kazee Ejected From Game After Vicious Hit On Colts WR Michael Pittman

Pittsburgh Steelers S Damontae Kazee has been ejected from Saturday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts following a vicious hit on Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman.

With just under nine minutes left in the second quarter, Kazee came screaming from deep downfield and crushed Pittman running across the field towards the left sideline. Pittman took all of the impact and laid on the ground for several moments before walking off the field under his own power.

(UPDATE: 5:55 PM) Pittman has been ruled out of today’s game.

Michael Pittman Jr. is OUT for the rest of the game with a brain injury. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) December 16, 2023

Here’s a look at the hit.

The Steelers were penalized 15 yards for the hit and Kazee was ejected from the game. He certainly can expect a hefty fine and it’s not out of the question he could also face a suspension from the NFL. Denver Broncos DB Kareem Jackson has been suspended twice by the league this year for illegal hits. Kazee has been fined by the league several times this year already.

It was a tough play for Kazee, trying to impact it with Pittman going to the ground, and it appears he turned his shoulder at the last second to try and keep his head out of it. But the violent nature of the collision was enough for the league to enforce its harshest punishments.

Kazee had a hard but legal hit earlier in the game. With the Colts’ utilizing the middle of the field on so many crossing routes, the Steelers likely knew coming into the game they would have to be forceful over the middle. But Kazee’s hit crossed the NFL’s line and he will sit out the rest of today.

Trenton Thompson will be the man to replace Kazee. With FS Minkah Fitzpatrick injuring his leg, the Steelers are very low on available safeties.