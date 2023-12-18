Injury Update: Minkah Fitzpatrick Ruled Out, Kenny Pickett Considered Questionable

Speaking to reporters during a Monday press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mike Tomlin offered an update on the health of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Headlining the news is QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) being questionable for this weekend while FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) will not play this weekend, already ruled out.

“Kenny Pickett obviously, as I mentioned, can be described as questionable,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “He’ll be working in a limited capacity. Minkah can be described as out with a knee injury.”

Tomlin went on to add DL Cam Heyward remains in concussion protocol. S Trenton Thompson suffered a stinger in-game but returned and could play this weekend. S Keanu Neal (ribs) remains on IR and will not play this weekend, though Tomlin declined to call it a season-ending injury, saying he was “not ready to speak on it.” Neal hasn’t played since Week 10 against Green Bay.

“Cam Heyward is in the concussion protocol so I won’t add any color to that. We’ll see where the protocol leads us. Trenton Thompson, as I mentioned, was able to finish the game but had a stinger in-game that limited his effectiveness. We’ll see his availability.”

Tomlin mentioned S Elijah Riley as another candidate to be elevated from the practice squad if injuries linger into the weekend.

Pickett has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, requiring “tightrope” surgery that’s become popular to speed up the recovery time associated with high ankle sprains. He was the only player to miss Saturday’s game due to injury.

Fitzpatrick was injured in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts one play after S Damontae Kazee was ejected for his hit on WR Michael Pittman. After attempting to jog on the sideline, Fitzpatrick sat alone the bench without medical attention. He was soon ruled out of the game, leaving the team thin at safety. Veteran Patrick Peterson ended up playing safety for most of the team’s remaining snaps.

Heyward was announced in protocol after Saturday’s game ended. He will have to clear protocol to play against the Bengals.

Tomlin mentioned LB Myles Jack, S Eric Rowe, and S Elijah Riley as potential options to help compensate for the team’s injuries.

Pittsburgh and Cincinnati kick off Saturday at 4:30 PM/EST.