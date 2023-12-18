Breaking: NFL Suspends Steelers S Damontae Kazee For Rest Of 2023 Season

Huge news from the NFL. The league is suspending Pittsburgh Steelers S Damontae Kazee for the rest of the 2023 season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Source: #Steelers DB Damontae Kazeee is suspended the rest of the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2023

Kazee was ejected from the first half of Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts for a hard hit on WR Michael Pittman Jr., knocking him out for the rest of the game. Pittman dove for the football as Kazee met him to try and break up the play. Though Kazee avoided contacting him with his helmet, he landed a shoulder into Pittman’s head, leading to a nasty collision that injured Pittman.

Damontae Kazee hit on Michael Pittman that got him ejected #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/wFqAMXDMCT — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 17, 2023

Per Tom Pelissero, the decision comes because of “repeated violations of playing rules.” Kazee has been fined multiple times this year for hits to the head. The suspension will also apply to any potential playoff games should the Steelers advance.

The NFL is suspending #Steelers safety Damontae Kazee without pay for the remainder of the regular season and any potential postseason games for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2023

Kazee will have the right to appeal the suspension. Assuming Kazee appeals, it could be heard by Derrick Brooks, the appeals hearing officer hired jointly by the NFL and the union. Brooks oversaw both of Denver Broncos DB Kareem Jackson’s suspensions. He reduced the first from four to two games but denied the second, a four-game suspension.

UPDATE (1:44 PM): Kazee’s agent Ron Butler confirms they will appeal the NFL’s ruling.

I'm told #Steleers S Damontae Kazee is preparing to appeal his suspension for the remainder of the regular season without pay & potentially the postseason for being in 'repeat violation' of rules set forth to protect players. Kazee's agent Ron Butler responds here to me: "I… pic.twitter.com/P5gxOrmzNd — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 18, 2023

The NFL, via VP of Football Operations Jon Runyan, released a letter detailing its rationale for the suspension.

NFL VP of football ops Jon Runyan to the #Steelers’ Damontae Kazee on the decision to suspend him the rest of the regular season and postseason. pic.twitter.com/YX6wBP921k — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 18, 2023

“When players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis…it is appropriate to impost substantially greater penalties,” the letter read in part.

The league offered a fuller statement that can be read below.

Kazee had been fined five times already this year, all for unnecessary roughness, though not all five of those fines resulted in penalties. Some were related to the league’s crackdown on players lowering their helmet on contact.

Responding to Dave Bryan’s tweet, a relative of Kazee indicates four of the five were overturned on appeal. His camp will use that as evidence Kazee shouldn’t be suspended for repeated illegal actions considering his appeals have largely been rescinded.

He beat all of them except 1 — Trae Kazee (@TKdaGr8t) December 18, 2023

Earlier today, Mike Tomlin defended Kazee, saying he was not a dirty player.

“The target was low, and both guys were going,” Tomlin said during his Monday press conference. “It was just unfortunate. He is not a dirty player. He does not aspire to do some of the things that came to light under those circumstances. Sometimes it’s just professional football today and how difficult it is to operate.”

As a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Kazee was ejected from a 2018 game for this hit on Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton. But he was not suspended and played the following week and rest of the season.

Damontae was previously ejected from a 2018 game for this hit on Cam Newton #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/37GxHPrvct — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 18, 2023

Developing story.