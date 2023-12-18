‘Not A Dirty Player:’ Mike Tomlin Defends Damontae Kazee’s Reputation

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee was the first Steeler to be ejected this year following a hard collision between himself and Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman in the first half of Sunday’s 30-13 loss. As nasty as the hit was, Mike Tomlin made sure to defend Kazee’s reputation and intent on the play during his weekly press conference.

“Usually I talk about lowering the target,” Tomlin said Monday of the typical coaching point via the team’s YouTube channel. “The target was low, and both guys were going. It was just unfortunate. He is not a dirty player. He does not aspire to do some of the things that came to light under those circumstances. Sometimes it’s just professional football today and how difficult it is to operate.”

Here’s another look at the moment. Running an over route across the field, Pittman attempted to make a diving grab of the football. Coming downhill, Kazee attempted to hit him with both players going low to try and make a play. Kazee turned his helmet and led with his shoulder, trying to make as clean of a hit as possible, but still made shoulder-to-helmet contact that ended in a violent hit.

Pittman laid on the ground for several moments before walking off under his own power. He was later ruled out by the team. Kazee was ejected from the game immediately.

A defensive coach throughout his career, Tomlin hinted at the frustration players have with such a limited strike zone and full responsibility for the outcome and impact of hits, regardless of what the offense does. A receiver who changes his angle at the last moment is not an exception to avoid a flag. The defender has to make the bang-bang change and if he doesn’t, it’s on him.

“But the National Football League is really clear. They put 100 percent of the onus on the defender in those circumstances. It’s unfortunate but we understand it.” Tomlin said.

Though small for his position, Kazee has always hit bigger than he looks. Earlier in the game, he laid a huge hit on rookie WR Josh Downs for a third-down stop. Being aggressive is how Kazee’s carved out a long NFL career whether it’s been making plays on the football or dishing out hits over the middle.

It’s obvious Kazee will be subject to a fine from the NFL and likely a hefty one. There’s also an open question as to whether Kazee will be suspended for at least a game. While rare, the league has suspended Denver Broncos DB Kareem Jackson twice this season and Kazee has already been fined several times by the league this year. Tomlin would not comment on if he thought a suspension was likely or warranted.

“I am by no means going to speculate on that,” he said. “Doesn’t help me, him, or football itself.”

If the league pursues any punishment beyond a find, that news should come quickly. Kazee would then have the chance to appeal any suspension or have it reduced. If he’s only fined, that news will be made public Saturday afternoon, right before the team kicks off against the Cincinnati Bengals.