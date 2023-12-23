2023 Week 16 Steelers Vs. Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals today in a do-or-die game. If the Steelers lose, their playoff chances will drop to near-impossible lows and they will have a chance to be eliminated from playoff contention prior to kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks next week. Their fate will rest in the hands of sixth year QB Mason Rudolph as he was promoted to the primary backup after Mitch Trubisky’s struggles last week.

The Bengals also have a key player unavailable to them in WR Ja’Marr Chase, not to mention DT D.J. Reader who was placed on season-ending IR recently. Both teams are featuring backup quarterbacks, but Bengals QB Jake Browning has a handful of games under his belt at this point. He has performed very well since his first start against the Steelers. Rudolph on the other hand is coming in with just one drive of starting experience this season.

If you have never joined the Steelers Depot live game thread, thank you for tuning in! You can refresh the page throughout the game for live updates, curated tweets, and video highlights. Also, be sure to check out the comment section at the bottom of the page where fans gather every week to discuss the game in real-time. From everybody at the site, we would like to wish you a happy holiday season. We could not bring great content to you 365 days a year without your support!

Steelers Inactive:

QB Kenny Pickett

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

S Trenton Thompson

CB Darius Rush

OT Dylan Cook

ILB Blake Martinez

DL DeMarvin Leal

Bengals Inactive:

WR Ja’Marr Chase

TE Irv Smith Jr.

RB Chris Evans

DT Travis Bell

LB Devin Harper

OT D’Ante Smith

OL Trey Hill

The Steelers won the coin toss, but elected to defer. The defense will start the game on the field.

START OF GAME

The kickoff resulted in a touchback.

On 1st and 10, Joe Mixon off left tackle tackled for no gain. 2nd and 10, Jake Browning complete to Mixon for 9 yards on a screen. 3rd and 1, Browning complete to Adrei Iosivas for 7 yards.

1st and 10, Browning complete to Mixon for a loss of two with Mykal Walker making the tackle. 2nd and 12, incomplete pass to Tanner Hudson, nearly intercepted by Levi Wallace. 3rd and 12, complete to Drew Sample for 8 yards. The punt was fair caught by Calvin Austin III at the Pittsburgh 8-yard line.

1st and 10, Mason Rudolph pitched it to Najee Harris for 6 yards up the middle. 2nd and 4, Rudolph short pass to George Pickens who broke away for an 86-yard touchdown! You cannot make this stuff up. 7-0 Steelers.

Mason Rudolph & George Pickens (86-yd TD) 📽️ On the @Steelers' 2nd play from scrimmage, Pickens reached a top speed of 21.54 mph (fastest by a PIT ball carrier since 2017), and gained 77 yards after catch (+71 YACOE, most on any play in over two seasons). Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/4r8fOhuLwP — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 23, 2023

On 1st and 10, Mixon up the middle for 1 yard. 2nd and 9, Browning complete to Trent Irwin for 6 yards. 3rd and 3, Browning complete to Tee Higgins for 23 yards.

1st and 10, Chase Brown up the middle for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Browning tossed the ball up under pressure. The ball was in the air forever, but somehow completed to Iosivas for 12 yards.

1st and 10, Browning complete to Mitchell Wilcox for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, complete to Tyler Boyd for 6 yards.

1st and 10, in the red zone, Mixon off left tackle for 1 yard stopped by Mark Robinson. 2nd and 9, Browning incomplete over the middle to Iosivas. 3rd and 9, Browning tried to throw it away, but it was barely in play and Patrick Peterson intercepted the ball.

1st and 10 from the 20 after the interception touchback, Harris up the middle for about 7. 2nd and 3, Rudodlph complete to Allen Robinson II for 12 yards.

1st and 10, Jaylen Warren up the middle for 3.