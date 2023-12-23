2023 Week 16 Steelers Vs. Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are leading the Cincinnati Bengals 24-0 at halftime. That is close to the most points this team has scored all season long and they did it in the first half. This is the first 24-0 lead the Steelers have had at halftime since 2016 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Pittsburgh will get the ball back to start the half.

QB Mason Rudolph has 12 completions on 19 attempts for 193 yards and a touchdown. The offense is cooking and the defense has three turnovers including two interceptions and one turnover on downs near the goal line.

first H notes:

Mason poised but still taking shots: 12/19/193/1

Pickens early TD slant+megaYAC wut? GREAT half

4-6 on 3rdD

Warren huge block on CA3 TD

CA3 usage is nice. Missed DPI vs Hilton

Two INTS Pat Pete&Rowe

Weird Bengals 4th&G playcall

Watt 17th sack season

START OF SECOND HALF

The kickoff resulted in a touchback.

1st and 10, Mason Rudolph complete to Jaylen Warren for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, Harris up the middle for 3 yards. 3rd and 1, Harris up the middle for a first down.

1st and 10, Rudolph complete to Miles Boykin for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, Harris up the middle for 2 yards. 3rd and 2, deep ball to Calvin Austin III, but incomplete with too much air under it. The Pressley Harvin III punt went just 35 yards to the 20-yard line.

1st and 10, Jake Browning complete to Tee Higgins over the middle for and 80-yard touchdown. The Bengals went for two and a shovel pass to Joe Mixon in the flat while under pressure. 24-8 Bengals.

The kickoff resulted in a touchback.

1st and 10, Rudolph complete to Darnell Washington for 8 yards. 2nd and 2, Warren up the middle for a yard. 3rd and 1, a deep pass to Pickens who broke free of the defender for a 66-yard touchdown. Pickens is up to four catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns. 31-8 Steelers.

The kickoff resulted in a touchback.

1st and 10, T.J. Watt deflected the pass at the line. 2nd and 10, complete to Higgins for 8 yards. 3rd and 2, Browning complete to Higgins for 14 yards with Watt in his face.

1st and 10, Drew Sample caught the pass and ran up the left sideline for 16 yards. Highsmith called offsides, but the penalty was declined.

1st and 10, Browning incomplete and Myles Jack should have intercepted the deflection. 2nd and 10, incomplete in the short middle with Chandon Sullivan in coverage. 3rd and 10, Browning complete to Tanner Hudson for 5 yards. 4th and 5, incomplete pass to the left sideline and another turnover on downs.

1st and 10, Najee Harris bounced outside and stiff armed DJ Turner for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6, Trey Hendrickson sacked Rudolph. 3rd and 12, incomplete pass. The Steelers will punt from their own 30. The punt went 38 yards and was fair caught at the Cincinnati 32.

1st and 10, Mixon off right tackle for 13 yards up the sideline.

1st and 10, Browning complete to Boyd for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Browning complete to Andrei Iosivas for 11 yards.