Steelers Vs. Bengals 2023 Week Sixteen: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 16

Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7)

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET, December 23, 2023

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: NFL Network (national)

Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analysis), and Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +3

Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games.

Cincinnati are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games.

Cincinnati are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati are 4-13 SU in their last 17 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Cincinnati’s last 14 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Cincinnati are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Cincinnati are 9-0 SU in their last 9 games played in December.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Pittsburgh’s last 20 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 14 games when playing at home against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games played in December.

Pittsburgh are 13-7 SU in their last 20 games played in week 16.

Bengals Injuries:

WR Ja’Marr Chase (shoulder) – Out

Steelers Injuries

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) – Out

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) – Out

S Trenton Thompson (neck) – Out

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_dec_23_2023_vs_cincinnati-bengals_weekly_release



Game Capsule: