WR Allen Robinson II Likes Having OC Matt Canada On Sideline

While the Pittsburgh Steelers’ point total stayed about the same, just 20 in their Thursday win over the Tennessee Titans, the location of OC Matt Canada changed. For the first time in his Steelers’ tenure, Canada shifted from working games in the coaches’ box to standing on the sidelines. Though it wasn’t reflected in the point total, and this shouldn’t be considered a direct correlation, Canada arguably called his best game as Steelers’ offensive coordinator. Had players been able to execute a couple more plays, Pittsburgh might’ve gotten close to that 30-point mark.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, WR Allen Robinson II said he liked the change.

“I think there’s an advantage to it,” Robinson said via the team’s YouTube channel.

Robinson said there was still a steady line of communication when Canada worked upstairs. But moving him on the field makes those conversations more frequent and quicker. He can now talk to anyone on offense in a moment’s notice. It might not be to offer some great key to success but a reminder, a note, or just getting a feel for body language of a player.

Or sometimes, his own body language. Robinson said it was nice to see Canada celebrate positive moments, like after the team’s opening possession touchdown, the first time that’s happened in nearly a calendar year.

“Having him down there, being able to talk through things,” Robinson said. “Talk through run game and pass drive to drive. Getting stuff corrected or talking about things coming up.”

Put it this way. Being on the sidelines next to players certainly doesn’t hurt communication. Of course, being up in the booth has its advantages and Canada clearly preferred it. It allows for more space, a quieter location to think, and a bird’s-eye view of the game to better watch the action unfold as opposed to the sideline perspective.

But the Steelers clearly thought a change was necessary and given its overall success, odds are Canada will remain with his feet on the grass the rest of the season. For a guy who needs Pittsburgh’s offense to turn around in a big way to have any chance of saving his job, getting out of the booth is a comfort worth giving up.