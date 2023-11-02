Report: OC Matt Canada Will Call Titans Game From Sideline, Not Coaches Box

The Pittsburgh Steelers might be shaking up the way their offense is called in the hopes of improving its output. According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, OC Matt Canada will call tonight’s game against the Tennessee Titans from the sideline instead of the coaches box.

A tweak in the play-calling process for the #Steelers tonight: Offensive coordinator Matt Canada will be on the sideline, sources say. He usually calls games from upstairs. Will now be in close proximity to Mike Tomlin and the players as he calls plays vs. the #Titans. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 2, 2023

The PPG’s Gerry Dulac was the first to hint at the news, though Garafolo’s tweet confirmed the change was happening.

In his three years as Steelers’ OC, he has always called games from upstairs, using a telephone to communicate with players like QB Kenny Pickett on the sidelines (and of course, able to speak to him through his helmet to get in playcalls). With Canada upstairs, Pickett spent most of his time interacting with QBs Coach Mike Sullivan. Now, the Steelers will try to change things up.

It’s an attempt to boost one of the most lackluster offenses in football. Pittsburgh ranks least or near last in nearly every statistical category and is coming off a game in which they scored just ten points against the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the season, the Steelers rank 29th in points scored, 30th in yards, 29th in passing touchdowns, and 29th in yards per carry. On a per-drive basis, the team ranks 30th or 31st in every category. The Steelers are also dead last in time of possession, under 27 minutes per game, one of the NFL’s lowest marks over the past six seasons.

Moving Canada to the sideline is something we called for back in September amid rumors the team wanted Canada to be closer to Pickett (though the team denied there was any change in their daily protocol).

This isn’t a magical fix but it’s worth an attempt. The only downside for Canada? If the offense doesn’t progress, hearing those calls for him to be fired are going to be even louder.

Pittsburgh and Tennessee kickoff today at 8:15 PM/EST.