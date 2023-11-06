Watch: Matt Canada Calls One Of His Best Games Against The Titans

Bringing you guys a video to kick off this Monday. After reviewing the All-22 from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 20-16 Thursday night win over the Tennessee Titans, I have one clear conclusion: OC Matt Canada called a great game. One of the best of his NFL career. It didn’t always result in the proper execution, hence the team scoring only 20 points, but the play calls weren’t the problem.

We walk through a bunch of examples to show you what I mean.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

