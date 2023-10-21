Steelers Don’t Activate RB Anthony McFarland, Remains On Injured Reserve

In a bit of surprising news, the Pittsburgh Steelers did not activate RB Anthony McFarland Jr. from injured reserve and to the team’s 53-man roster, according to the NFL’s transaction log. Instead, he remains on the team’s IR list and will not play in tomorrow’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Just as curiously, the Steelers seem set on rolling with just a 52-man roster, instead of a full 53-man group, for the second time this season.

McFarland was placed on IR following the team’s Week One loss to the San Francisco 49ers due to a knee injury, missing the last four games. He returned to practice on Monday, opening up his 21-day window and was a full participant throughout the week. It appeared that he was healthy enough to return but perhaps his level of conditioning wasn’t where the team needed it to be, common as players work their way back from multi-week layoffs.

With him staying on IR, it’s unclear who will be the Steelers’ kick returner for tomorrow’s game. It could be RB Godwin Igwebuike in what would be his first appearance with the team. Signed off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad in September, he’s been a weekly inactive to this point. Because Pittsburgh only has a 52-man roster, they’ll only need to designate four plays inactive (assuming they dress eight offensive linemen, which they will) and Igwebuike could finally get a hat. The team’s previous returners, CB Desmond King and WR Gunner Olszewski, were released by the team over the last several days.

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of Maryland, McFarland has struggled with injuries. A knee injury sent him to IR for the start of the 2021 season and in his four years as a Steeler, he’s carried the ball 42 times. Most of those came in his rookie season.

Earlier today, the team made additional roster moves by activating WR Diontae Johnson from IR. They released WR Gunner Olszewski and sent TE Pat Freiermuth to injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least the next four games.

Pittsburgh and Los Angeles kicks off at 4:05 PM/EST.