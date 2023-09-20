Report: Pittsburgh Steelers Signing RB Godwin Igwebuike

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing RB Godwin Igwebuike off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

With Anthony McFarland Jr. landing on IR Monday, the Steelers only had two running backs on the active roster after RB Qadree Ollison reverted back to the practice squad. Igwebuike is a journeyman, as Pittsburgh will be his sixth NFL team since 2018.

One area where Igwebuike should help is as a kick returner. Gunner Olszewski’s lone kick return on Monday was a disaster, and it was a role McFarland was serving in before going down with a knee injury. Igwebuike has 39 career kick returns, 28 in 2021 with the Detroit Lions and 11 last season with the Seattle Seahawks. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he served in the same role with Pittsburgh.

If his name sounds familiar, it’s because he torched the Steelers as a member of the Lions in 2021, running for a 42-yard touchdown to help Detroit tie Pittsburgh 16-16. He’s also been a member of the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in addition to the Falcons, Lions and Seahawks. He played against the Steelers this preseason as a member of the Falcons.

Igwebuike’s return experience is likely what made him coveted by the Steelers. They want their No. 3 running back to have some special teams value. It’s a role Benny Snell Jr. filled over the last few seasons, and McFarland looked like he could be solid in the return game before his injury. Olszewski has been a major disappointment in that role with the Steelers, and after suffering a concussion on Monday Night, his status going forward is unknown.

Igwebuike is a converted free safety, who ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at the 2018 NFL Combine. He has experience in the offensive backfield as well, so he can serve as depth behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Maybe get some looks on offense, but it’s clear his main duties will be to serve as the team’s kick returner.