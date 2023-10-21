Steelers Activate WR Diontae Johnson, Place TE Pat Freiermuth On IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially activated WR Diontae Johnson from IR to the team’s 53 man roster. In corresponding moves, the team released WR Gunner Olszewski and placed TE Pat Freiermuth on IR.

Johnson was placed on IR after the team’s Week One loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Johnson suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter. He returned to practice Monday, opening his 21-day window to return. Now, he’s officially back.

News of Olszewski’s release was first reported Friday afternoon. Fumbles and mental errors caused him to lose his return man job in 2022 and now his roster spot in 2023. He’s fumbled twice this season, once on offense and once as a punt returner, while also making this gaffe on a kick return against the Cleveland Browns.

Freiermuth aggravated his hamstring injury Thursday and will miss the next four games. He originally suffered the injury in Week Four’s against the Houston Texans. Expected to return this week, he practiced fully Wednesday before aggravating his hamstring during Thursday’s practice. Yesterday, he was ruled out for the Rams game. Now, he will miss at least the next month in what has been a frustrating season. He’s caught only eight passes in 2023. Current TEs on the roster include rookie Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, and Rodney Williams. Combined, they’ve caught six passes this year.

Johnson’s return is a huge boost to a Steelers’ offense that needs one. Pittsburgh’s passing game has struggled in his absence and it’s a unit unable to put points up on the board. Johnson should take some of the attention of WR George Pickens, who routinely saw double-coverage with Johnson injured. On a personal level, Johnson will look to break his touchdown drought that’s spanned more than an entire season and exactly 100 receptions.

Pittsburgh currently has 52 plays on their 53 man roster. The announcement did not mention RB Anthony McFarland Jr., who was expected to be activated off IR. It’s unclear if the team will make that move later in the day or not. If not, Godwin Igwebuike will remain the team’s third-string back, though he’s been inactive since the team signed him off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.

Pittsburgh and Los Angeles will kickoff tomorrow at 4:05 PM/EST.