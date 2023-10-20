Steelers Week Seven Friday Injury Report: Freiermuth Ruled Out, Watt Will Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week Seven game against the Los Angeles Rams. In their Friday release, TE Pat Freiermuth was ruled out with a hamstring injury. He suffered a setback during Thursday’s practice and will not play this weekend.

He was the only Steeler not to practice in full. LB T.J. Watt returned to practice in full after missing Thursday with a heel injury. Rookie LB Nick Herbig also practiced in full after being limited the previous two days with a quad issue. He has no game status for this weekend.

Steelers Friday Injury Report

DNP

TE Pat Freiermuth (Hamstring)

Limited

None

Full

P Pressley Harvin III (Hamstring)

WR Diontae Johnson (Hamstring)

RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (Knee)

LB Nick Herbig (Quad)

OT Dan Moore Jr. (Knee)

OG James Daniels (Groin)

LB T.J. Watt (Heel)

Freiermuth was expected to return from his hamstring injury he suffered in Week Four against the Houston Texans, causing him to miss Week Five’s tilt versus the Baltimore Ravens. After practicing in full Wednesday, he was limited Thursday, suggesting a setback. That was confirmed Friday morning by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who reported that Freiermuth would miss the Rams game and “likely” additional time. He reportedly underwent an MRI Friday morning.

With Freiermuth out, rookie TE Darnell Washington will continue to get starter snaps. Connor Heyward and Rodney Williams are also slated to dress.

Elsewhere, the Steelers look healthy as they get set to face the Rams. Watt returned to practice after sitting out Thursday with a heel injury and will play on Sunday. WR Diontae Johnson and RB Anthony McFarland Jr. practiced throughout the week and are expected to be part of the team’s gameday roster. Both will have to be activated off IR, meaning the Steelers will need to make corresponding moves to free up those roster spots. That will occur before 4 PM/EST tomorrow.