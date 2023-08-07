Upon Further Review: The Five Most Surprising Developments in Training Camp

We are a couple weeks into training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers prepping to play their first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Friday night. While the team may not have taken the field against an opponent yet, there have been several notable storylines coming out of Latrobe since the team reported to Saint Vincent College on July 26. There are several storylines that may have caught yinz off-guard over the last couple of weeks, and we at Steelers Depot have taken the liberty of ranking the five most surprising developments in training camp thus far.

1. OL Kendrick Green Playing Fullback

I can personally guarantee you that the Steelers having OL Kendrick Green playing fullback in training camp wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card. Well, maybe Steelers Depot’s very own Dave Bryan, who suggested Green get some run at fullback a few months ago. When Green lined up at fullback for a few plays during the Friday Night Lights practice, fans and media alike were surprised to see the 300-pound offensive lineman lead blocking and running routes, even catching a pass in the practice. Green mentioned after practice that he felt this would be a “one time thing”, but he’s gotten reps at fullback the last few days and has seen his workload grow more at that position. With the Steelers lacking a true fullback on their current roster, using Green there on a couple plays a game is plausible given his size, strength, and athleticism on the move. We’ll see what his role may be this coming Friday against Tampa Bay, but it looks like Green at fullback is a legit possibility.

2. The Rise of S Kenny Robinson

With S Minkah Fitzpatrick missing practice due to a personal matter and Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal missing time with injuries, several of the younger safeties have had a chance to impress coaches with extra reps. One player that has seized the moment is Kenny Robinson. The former fifth-round pick out of West Virginia had gotten some run with the Panthers as a backup before signing with Pittsburgh back in January, being more of a longshot to make the roster. However, after having a two-interception day earlier in camp while being constantly around the football, Robinson has shown he could be deserving of a roster spot behind the projected starters. He doesn’t have the versatility of DB Tre Norwood, but Robinson’s play at safety is a valuable asset in itself. Should he prove himself on special teams during the preseason, Robinson could make the roster as this team’s fourth or fifth safety.

3. The Signing of ILB Kwon Alexander

The Pittsburgh Steelers completely remade their inside linebacker room this offseason, letting everyone walk from last year’s group outside of Mark Robinson while signing Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Tanner Muse, and Nick Kwiatkoski. While the room looked full heading into training camp, the Steelers decided they weren’t done and signed ILB Kwon Alexander, a player they showed interest in earlier in the offseason. The signing of Alexander to a cheap, one-year deal came as a surprise to many Steelers fans after he visited back in May and left without a deal. The team signed Kwiatkoski after that, making it seem like they were moving on from Alexander. However, it appears like Pittsburgh may have waited Alexander out, and landed the veteran on a cost-effective deal. The 2017 Pro Bowler should contribute heavily in certain packages while having the chance to potentially start if he outplays Roberts in camp.

4. Anthony McFarland Jr. Running Away with the No. 3 Running Back Job

Coming into training camp, the expectation was that Pittsburgh would have a wide-open race for the No. 3 running back spot on the roster. Well, it looks like Anthony McFarland Jr. had the best get off out of the blocks as he is blowing away the competition for the job. McFarland has looked smooth in training camp, being an asset in the passing game while getting notable usage in Pittsburgh’s pony backfield set. Meanwhile, RB Alfonzo Graham went down with a season-ending injury while Darius Hagans has struggled with a fumbling issue. The Steelers released Jason Huntley and brought in a couple of new backs, but none of them have made the impact that McFarland has. We still have three preseason games to go, but as of right now, the No. 3 running back job is McFarland’s to lose.

5. DB Elijah Riley Becoming a Legit Slot Cornerback Option

One of the biggest questions entering training camp regarded how the Steelers wanted to handle the slot cornerback position this season. The team signed veteran CB Chandon Sullivan this offseason and have had CB Patrick Peterson kicking inside in sub-packages, but the coaches hasn’t made a clear decision on who they want to be their primary nickel defender with several names getting thrown into the mix. One of those names is DB Elijah Riley, who has represented himself well with the opportunities given to him as a slot defender. A former cornerback in college, Riley has mainly played safety since entering the NFL, but has shown coverage skills as well as the capability to be a quality run support defender in the slot. He has made some plays in camp and could push Sullivan to be Pittsburgh’s early-down nickel with Peterson kicking inside on passing downs.