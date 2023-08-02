‘He Is Doing Routine Things Very Well:’ Anthony McFarland Jr. Impressing Mike Tomlin Early In Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have a clear No. 3 running back on their roster yet, but it sure sounds like RB Anthony McFarland Jr. is staking his claim to the job. In his press conference after practice Wednesday, head coach Mike Tomlin talked about what’s stood out with McFarland thus far.

“He looks like a guy who’s been in this environment, and he has. The consistency, oftentimes we talk about splash and splash gets a lot of attention. One of the points that we’re trying to drive home is professionals make routine plays routinely. I think that’s been the thing that’s gotten our attention regarding him,” Tomlin said via Steelers.com. “The routine play, the option route, the ball in the flat, the flare and things of that nature. He is doing routine things very well and that’s important.”

The reason McFarland, Pittsburgh’s fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has struggled to keep a spot on Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster recently is because of his inability to do the little things. Whether it’s struggling as a blocker or not being able to contribute on special teams, Pittsburgh had guys who could do the little things better than McFarland and therefore they got more opportunities.

For his career, McFarland has 42 carries for 113 yards, with the bulk of those carries coming during his rookie season when he had 33 totes. Last season he appeared in one game with six carries for 30 yards, and he’s also chipped in nine receptions during his career. He was always stuck behind Benny Snell Jr., a much better special teams contributor, on the depth chart. With Snell now gone, the opportunity is there for McFarland to seize.

McFarland has always been known for his speed, but speed isn’t enough. Now, in his fourth season, it seems like he’s putting it all together. He’s talked about the importance of being a special teams contributor, something Pittsburgh’s third back should be able to do. And as Tomlin said, he’s doing the routine things more consistently. It’s not a splash play followed by a slip up, it’s been consistent football. That’s what’s going to get McFarland on the roster. He had a good 1v1 drill session today, burning LB Kwon Alexander on one route up the seam.

Really strong drill from RB Anthony McFarland in 1v1. Showed speed, body control, and hands. In driver's seat for #3 RB spot of teams internal options. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 2, 2023

Right now, his competition looks slim, which helps. Alfonzo Graham went down with a torn labrum and was waived/injured today, while Darius Hagans has struggled with fumbles. Greg Bell and John Lovett were signed yesterday, but Lovett did not practice today. As someone with the most experience who’s been playing well, McFarland is the odds-on favorite for the job. If he keeps on impressing Tomlin and the coaching staff, those odds could become a lock sooner rather than later.