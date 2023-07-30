RB Anthony McFarland Jr. Learned ‘How To Really Become A Professional’ After Spending 2022 On The Practice Squad

Often times in life, the biggest learning experiences come in the face of adversity. That was the case for RB Anthony McFarland Jr. last season as the former fourth-round pick out of Maryland found himself off the 53-man roster after the preseason concluded, losing his job to UDFA RB Jaylen Warren.

McFarland was signed back to the practice squad the very next day and was only active for one game in 2022. He saw six carries for 30 yards against the Indianapolis Colts along with two receptions for 11 yards as he and Benny Snell Jr. helped lead Pittsburgh to victory on the ground with Najee Harris and Warren sidelined.

With Snell no longer on the roster, the third running spot is wide open for the upcoming season. After getting humbled last season as a gameday inactive for all but one game, McFarland recognizes where he went wrong his first couple of years in the league and has completely changed his approach as he again finds himself fighting for a roster spot.

With Anthony McFarland Jr. now back on a Reserve/Future contract, here is his big gainer during the preseason. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/FiHxOrfcUc — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 13, 2023

“A lot of guys won’t admit that but that’s what a lot of guys do,” McFarland said, according to Bo Marchionte of college2pro.com. “I was one of those guys. I’d just rely on my instinct and not my ability to know the game and understand the game and how it works. So, just little things like that. From the running game to the passing game. Protections and know what defenses do and their tendencies. What they’re lined up in. My perspective has definitely changed since my rookie year. The biggest thing I’ve learned is just how to really become a professional.”

McFarland was a talented back coming out of Maryland back in 2020, having legit long speed and burst to rip off explosive plays on the ground. He burst onto the scene with the Terrapins back in 2018, carrying the ball 131 times for 1,034 yards, averaging a whopping 7.9 yards per carry while scoring four rushing touchdowns. While his speed was notable, McFarland was often questioned for his vision and ability to set up blocks and make people miss in space. Being only 5-foot-8, 193 pounds, McFarland isn’t going to run over many defenders with power, so he must be able to create outside of what’s blocked for him if he can’t win with speed every time.

After struggling to get anything going his first three seasons in the NFL, McFarland has looked good to start training camp. Earlier this summer RB Coach Eddie Faulkner mentioned that McFarland is someone the Steelers are trying to get a good look at and feature him in some ways as they see if he can round out the running back room for the regular season. That appears to be happening in Pittsburgh’s pony package as McFarland has mixed in a lot as a slot/wing option and can either run a route or serve as window dressing for the defense on a jet motion.

McFarland is no longer a rookie. He is entering his fourth season in the league. He didn’t understand the importance of having a thorough understanding of the game early on, and that ended up affecting him. Now, McFarland understands how vital it is to understand and effectively execute all aspects of the game relative to his position as he’s become a more experienced professional. Hopefully for him, it leads to production on the field and a roster spot on the 53.