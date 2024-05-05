Dan Moore Jr. Named Surprise Cut/Trade Candidate

The Pittsburgh Steelers once again addressed the offensive tackle position in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with Troy Fautanu, and bringing in Fautanu could spell the end of Dan Moore Jr.’s time in Pittsburgh. Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team named Moore a surprise player who could potentially be cut or traded post-NFL Draft.

“Dan Moore Jr. has started 49 games in three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his time as a starter could end with the addition of Troy Fautanu. Moore had his fair share of struggles, but Pittsburgh could consider keeping him as a reserve option. He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract.”

If the Steelers opt to start Fautanu across from Broderick Jones, the chances of Moore getting released increase. The team is obviously not comfortable with him playing on the right side of the line, so much so that Jones moved to the right side when he became a regular starter in Week Nine, and if Moore isn’t starting, he might be better off elsewhere. If he can’t play right tackle, he can’t serve as a swing tackle, and having a backup tackle who’s positionally exclusive to left tackle is more or less a waste of a roster spot.

Ray Fittipaldo also brought up the possibility that Moore could be released after Pittsburgh’s selection of Fautanu, and the team has a developmental tackle option in Dylan Cook who spent all of last season on the 53-man roster to potentially be the swing tackle. Moore hasn’t been anything special in Pittsburgh, and while he played a little better after a slow start last season, he was PFF’s worst pass-blocking offensive tackle on the season, and the Steelers obviously felt the need to upgrade through the draft.

With a quarterback room that features Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, two players who had the slowest time to throw in the league last season, having an offensive line that can hold up in pass protection is going to be crucial for whoever the starter is. Moore’s struggles in that area of the game make him a huge question mark to remain on the roster beyond training camp, especially when you consider that he can’t play right tackle all that well.

The Steelers have focused on upgrading their offensive line, and they spent three of their first five picks in the draft on the offensive line. They’re not going to settle for below-average play this year, and that could mean that Moore’s time in Pittsburgh is nearing it’s conclusion.