PFF: Dan Moore Jr. Is 2023’s Worst Pass-Blocking OT

Pro Football Focus isn’t fond of Dan Moore Jr. And given how harshly the outlet has graded him, the feeling is probably mutual. With PFF’s Week 18 grading completed, we have final regular-season numbers to examine. And as has consistently been the theme throughout the year, Moore finished in the bottom of its rankings. In fact, PFF graded Moore as the league’s worst pass blocking offensive tackle for the season, finishing with a 39.7 grade.

Of tackles who blocked on at least half their offense’s snaps this year, Moore ranked 58th out of 58. It’s the worst grade given to a tackle in pass protection since Blake Hance in 2021 and wasn’t even close to 57th place on the year, Indianapolis Colts rookie Blake Freeland, who finished at 42.6.

In fact, both Steelers’ tackles to end the year received ugly marks. Rookie right tackle Broderick Jones ranked 55th out of 58 qualifiers with a grade of 52.1. Jones was also considered the worst pass protector in Week 18, finishing with a 34.2 grade, repeatedly losing the edge as QB Mason Rudolph was sacked three times.

For the year, PFF charged Moore with 55 hurries, 39 pressures, and eight sacks allowed. Individually, none of those figures were the worst at his position but collectively, along with the tape, they brought his numbers to the bottom. Moore was given better marks for his run blocking — that’s been his calling card — finishing in 42nd place. Not great but better. Overall, he finished 55th out of the 58 qualified tackles, avoiding being the worst offensive tackle in football in all facets of his game.

Our own charting painted a slightly better picture, at least from a sack perspective. Entering Week 18, we charged Moore for a team-high 5.5 sacks allowed in 2023, a figure that’ll be evaluated after the Ravens game. But it seems at most, we’ll end the year holding Moore responsible for 6.5 sacks. We charged Moore for 5.5 sacks in 2022 and 7.5 as a rookie in 2021.

Much more positively, Moore had just two accepted penalties called against him in 2023, down from the nine he allowed last year. It’s an area of his game he’s definitely cleaned up and one of the two flags on him was a poor call from the official, who interpreted Moore’s snatch-and-trap move as a hold.

Here is that holding call on Dan Moore Jr. I actually thought it was just a pretty good snatch/trap move. Think Moore got a bum deal here, personally. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/nJXfi5aFKk — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 27, 2023

Moore’s also been a durable and available player, only missing two games in his three-year career. He has improved, worked hard, and his run blocking has generally been an asset as Pittsburgh found ground-game traction the second half of the season.

Still, it’s clear he’s never going to develop into a franchise left tackle or anything close to one. He still struggles with speed-to-power rushes and misses with his punch too often. It’s logical for the Steelers to move Broderick Jones back to left tackle in the offseason, his natural spot. With Moore having very limited experienced on the right side and admitting he’s not comfortable playing at that spot, Pittsburgh will probably look for an upgrade.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2024, Moore might try to fill the role of experienced swingman and get additional reps on the right side. If there are areas the Steelers will improve up front, it’ll be tackle and center, where Mason Cole struggled throughout the year. Cole ranked as the league’s 25th-best center out of 31 qualifiers.