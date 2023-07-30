Steelers Officially Sign LB Kwon Alexander, Release OL Jarrid Williams

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially announced their one-year deal for LB Kwon Alexander. In a corresponding move, the team waived/released offensive lineman Jarrid Williams.

The team made the announcement moments ago.

Alexander visited the Steelers in May but left without a deal. As reported last night by ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Alexander is circling back to the team. Pittsburgh has added another veteran inside linebacker, joining Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Tanner Muse, and Nick Kwiatkoski. His role is unclear, but according to Josina Anderson, he will have a chance to compete for a starting job, presumably over Roberts.

He will wear #26 for the Steelers, a jersey currently shared by RB Anthony McFarland. In camp, it’s common for two players to share the same number and if both make the team, one will have to change.

Alexander has started 86 career games and made one Pro Bowl. He started 12 games for the New York Jets last season, registering 69 tackles. Still just 28 — he turns 29 on Aug. 3 — with athleticism and coverage ability, he has eight career interceptions. Pittsburgh has completely overhauled its inside linebacker room from a year ago. Exiting were Myles Jack, Devin Bush, Robert Spillane, and Marcus Allen with five new players brought into the position. The only holdovers are second-year Mark Robinson and Chapelle Russell, who spent last year on the team’s practice squad.

We’ll have a full film room on Alexander later this morning.

Williams was signed earlier in the offseason. A former Philadelphia Eagle, he had previously played tackle but was working as a third-string left guard early in camp.