Two Dogs, One Bone: Chandon Sullivan And Elijah Riley Battling For Nickelback Job

A continuation of a series started earlier this summer highlighting training camp battles at specific positions on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster as two players battle for the final roster spot on the depth chart. We previously covered the interior offensive line, wide receiver, and inside linebacker positions. Today we examine the nickel corner position, specifically the battle between DB Elijah Riley and CB Chandon Sullivan.

With the Steelers looking to mix and match their defensive backs this season, it doesn’t appear that there will be a full-time slot defender like we’ve seen in the past when CB Mike Hilton manned that role. Rather, we will see something more along the lines of what we saw last season when Pittsburgh used multiple defenders like CB Arthur Maulet and CB Cameron Sutton to play that role based on the situation.

CB Patrick Peterson has been getting some run in the slot in sub-package situations but will not likely be the team’s primary slot defender. As of now, it appears like the two leaders in the clubhouse who can be true nickel corners are DB Elijah Riley and CB Chandon Sullivan.

Sullivan is the more experienced of the two, having played 71 regular-season games during his NFL career with 31 starts as well as six playoff games under his belt (four starts). He struggled statistically last season in Minnesota but played better during his time with the Green Bay Packers. His strengths as a defender are his tenacity as a willing run defender as well as the ability to be a capable zone-coverage defender who can also run with slot receivers in man coverage. His biggest weaknesses are staying sticky in man coverage and consistency as a tackler, occasionally falling off tackle attempts.

Still, Sullivan is a more well-rounded version of what Pittsburgh had last season in Maulet. He is battle-tested in the slot, giving him the nod when it comes to experience as a player who can play all three downs if Peterson doesn’t shift inside.

Riley is less proven as the former Jet and Eagle has played in 17 career games with seven starts at safety for New York. Still, Riley has proven to be a quality run defender who plays with physicality and toughness coming downhill, willing to throw his body in on collisions. He has had a productive camp at the nickel position, picking off a pass in training camp while consistently playing up in a positive way.

Riley may have been a safety during his tenure in the league, but his primary position was cornerback at Army where he logged seven interceptions and 21 pass breakups. Riley would fit well as Pittsburgh’s run-down nickel defender, similar to the role that Maulet had when he was here.

Ultimately, the choice between Riley and Sullivan comes down to what the Steelers prefer from their nickel defender. If they want a guy that can factor in on early downs as a solid run defender, Riley would likely be the better choice with Peterson being able to play as the passing-downs nickel defender and CBs Joey Porter Jr. and Levi Wallace on the outside. If Pittsburgh wants more of a well-rounded nickelback who can play in all situations, the choice would likely be Sullivan as his resume shows he can operate in that fashion.

Both Riley and Sullivan will have to compete during the preseason for the right to the job with the winner likely being the one who makes more plays as well as minimizes the mental errors to stick on the 53-man roster.