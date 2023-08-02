Two Dogs, One Bone: Tanner Muse And Nick Kwiatkoski Battling For Pittsburgh’s Final ILB Spot

A continuation of a series started earlier this summer highlighting training camp battles at specific positions on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster as two players battle for the final roster spot on the depth chart. We previously covered the interior offensive line and wide receiver positions, and today we examine the inside linebacker position, specifically the battle between ILBs Tanner Muse and Nick Kwiatkoski.

Given the recent signing of Kwon Alexander to the roster, Pittsburgh’s inside linebacker room looks full. Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts project to be the starters in the base defensive formation with Alexander sprinkling in in sub-packages as well as in base on occasion. Second-year LB Mark Robinson figures to be safe as a young, developing player that has flashed at times last season and during practices, having he potential to see his role increase next season, according to the coaching staff.

That leaves veteran ILBs Tanner Muse and Nick Kwiatkoski likely battling for Pittsburgh’s fifth roster spot, should it decide to carry five inside linebackers like it has in the past. Kwiatkoski has more playing experience and production at the position. He was signed by Pittsburgh after coming in on a tryout basis to OTAs, helping improve the depth at the position. A fourth-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016, he’s made 34 starts across 89 games. For his career, he’s racked up 293 tackles and seven sacks. As a member of the Falcons last season, Kwiatkoski only saw action on special teams, playing 228 snaps there.

Kwiatkoski compares favorably to what Pittsburgh had in Robert Spillane during his tenure with the team: a smart, physical player who does well against the run and can hold his own in coverage. He isn’t a phenomenal athlete by any means and can be exposed in man coverage, but he possesses a solid floor as a quality depth piece/special teamer.

Muse was signed earlier this offseason after spending time in Seattle, playing two seasons with the team after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. Muse has 20 tackles over the past two years, functioning mainly as a special teams ace during his time with the Seahawks. Muse has just 80 defensive snaps in his two seasons in the NFL but has 425 snaps on special teams. Muse is only 26 compared to Kwiatkoski being 30, and is a stellar athlete, having ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds coming out of Clemson while posting a 34.5” vert, a 10’4” broad, and a 20 yd shuttle time of 4.12 seconds.

While Muse is a great athlete, that hasn’t exactly translated to on-field success at the inside linebacker position. He got cut from the Raiders after just one season with the team, trying to make the conversion from safety to linebacker. More of a tweener like former Steelers ILB Marcus Allen, Muse is more suited to be a key contributor on special teams rather than a quality backup should one of the starters go down.

Unless Muse is head-and-heels better on special teams than Kwiatkoski in training camp, Kwiatkoski should likely be the favorite to win the job. He has played nearly 400 special teams snaps the last two seasons like Muse and has far more starting experience at inside linebacker in the league, making him a much better option to put out there should the situation arise. Both linebackers inked one-year deals with Pittsburgh, making the financial component a non-issue as well. Unless Pittsburgh thinks that Muse can continue to develop as an inside linebacker in its system, I would hedge that Kwiatkoski should earn the final ILB spot.