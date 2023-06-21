Two Dogs One Bone: Hakeem Butler And Gunner Olszewski Battling For The Final Spot In Pittsburgh’s WR Corps

Have you ever watched two dogs fight over one bone before? It’s quite a sight to see where two friends can immediately turn on one another when both must compete for the same thing, knowing only one is going to walk away with the prize.

We’re continuing the series started earlier regarding the potential competition between Kendrick Green and Spencer Anderson for the final OL spot on the roster. This time, we’re discussing the upcoming battle between Hakeem Butler and Gunner Olszewski for the WR6 spot on the roster should Pittsburgh choose to carry six receivers into the regular season.

Following the release of WR Anthony Miller yesterday, Pittsburgh’s WR corps for the regular season is beginning to take shape. Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, and Allen Robinson II are locks to make the roster while core special teams ace Miles Boykin is a near lock as well. That leave Pittsburgh one potential spot left on the depth chart as the team has often carried six WRs into the regular season.

Nothing against guys like Cody White or Dez Fitzpatrick, but the two most likely candidates for the job as we sit here today are Gunner Olszewski and Hakeem Butler. Butler is new the team following a resurgent season in the XFL where he led the league in TDs prior to signing with the Steelers. A fourth-round pick in 2019, Butler is a physical freak when it comes to size and length, boasting a 6055, 220-lb frame along with 35 1/4” arms and 10 3/4” hands. Running a 4.48 40 while jumping 36” in the vert and 10’8” in the broad, Butler looks like a player created in Madden, one who can work down the field vertically and win in the red zone and in contested catch situations.

Butler was featured in the slot during his time in the XFL, giving Pittsburgh a receiver who can be a big target on the outside and on the inside can take advantage on smaller nickel defenders as well as safeties and linebackers matched up with him in coverage. He has some run-after-catch ability as well, making him a threat thanks to his size and rolling speed.

Hakeem Butler is just taking over this game pic.twitter.com/h2pFhyzAyW — OutCYde the Lines (@OutCYdetheLines) April 22, 2023

Still, Butler isn’t the most nuanced route runner and lacks the consistency to get involved as an impact blocker. He isn’t proven on special teams and has had issues with drops dating back to his time in college. Pittsburgh also already has receivers in a similar mold as Butler on the roster, including Pickens, Boykin, and Robinson, making his skill set a little redundant.

Olszewski is entering his second season with the team after a poor 2022 performance both as a receiver and returner. He was signed to replace Ray-Ray McCloud and vastly underwhelmed for being a former All-Pro return specialist. Olszewski totaled five receptions for 53 yards and eight carries for 39 yards on the season while chipping in eight punt returns for 55 yards (6.9 YPR) and three kick returns for 46 yards (15.3 YPR), both career lows.

Still, Olszewski made himself available on special teams as a coverage man as well as gave effort as a blocker in heavy formations and handled a few jet sweeps over the course of the season. With Steven Sims signing with the Houston Texans this offseason, he is the most experienced returner still on the roster. Sure, Calvin Austin III could factor into that role this season but has not returned a kick or punt at the NFL level, Olszewski can be a reliable player to turn to for that role until the Steelers feel Austin is ready.

This was a hellacious block by Gunner Olszewski on the jet sweep. The initial pop lifts Marlon Humphrey off his feet and takes three Ravens out of the play in the process. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/MGyjlkWtqa — Tyler Wise (@TriggeredWise) January 2, 2023

When it comes to operating as a pure receiver, Butler is the better player for the job. However, since the sixth WR on the depth chart is hardly ever active on gameday and needs to contribute on special teams, Olszewski has a strong case to make the roster again in 2023. Should Butler prove he can contribute on kick and punt coverage in the preseason, his chances of making the roster should increase. However, if Olszewski makes a big return during preseason play, he could strengthen his chances of securing that final WR spot.

Ja’Marcus Bradley or Dez Fitzpatrick may emerge during preseason action as well, making their own case for the 53-man roster. However, the favorites at this moment are Butler and Olszewski based on their respective skill sets. It will be an interesting battle to watch through training camp with one or two plays in the preseason likely determining the victor.