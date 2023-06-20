Film Room: Nick Kwiatkoski Fills Robert Spillane Role As Backup LB/Special Teamer For Steelers

It was reported Monday morning that the Pittsburgh Steelers had signed LB Nick Kwiatkoski after Kwiatkoski participated into minicamp on a tryout basis a week ago. Kwiatkoski, 30, is a Pittsburgh native who played at Bethel Park in high school and later at West Virginia. A fourth-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016, he’s made 34 starts across 89 games. For his career, he’s racked up 293 tackles and seven sacks. He spent last season in Atlanta, but failed to log any defensive snaps; all of his snaps came on special teams.

You must go back to 2020 with the Las Vegas Raiders to find quality defensive snaps for Kwiatkoski, who started 12 games, racking up 81 total tackles (53 solo), three TFLs, a sack, a forced fumble, an INT, and four PBUs. While it’s been a couple of years since Kwiatkoski has gotten extended run on defense, we can go back to the tape and see what kind of player Pittsburgh is adding to the LB room ahead of training camp.

The Film

Nick Kwiatkoski has primarily been known for being a run stuffer during his NFL career, having the instincts to fill gaps as well as the physicality and aggressiveness to take on blocks. You saw that during his time in Chicago and later with the Raiders and Falcons as he would run full speed into blockers and unload on them with a bull rush. Here’s a good example during his days with the Bears against now free agent RB Dalvin Cook. Kwiatkoski steamrolls Cook, who steps up in pass protection.

When freed up at the second level, Kwiatkoski does a good job of flowing to the football and arriving in good position to get the stop. Here is a tackle Kwiatkoski makes against the Chargers. He steps into the gap unblocked and wraps up the runner for a sound tackle, wrestling him to the ground.

As seen above, Kwiatkoski can lay the wood when he gets a full head of steam. Listed at 6’2, 242lb, he has a fair amount of size and stopping power when he brings his feet with him as a tackler. Many can remember former Steelers LB Robert Spillane’s hit against RB Derrick Henry, and Kwiatkoski has several hits in his tape that are reminiscent of that play. Here is one against the Chiefs on WR Mecole Hardman. Kwiatkoski squares up Hardman in the open field and drops him to the ground for the tackle.

When it comes to pass coverage, Kwiatkoski does a good job of recognizing the break and coming from depth in zone coverage in attempt to defend the pass. Watch this pass play against the Chargers. Kwiatkoski completes his zone drop and sees the receiver running underneath. Closing ground quickly to impact the pass, he forces the incompletion on third down.

While not a great athlete (4.73 40, 32” vert), Kwiatkoski can make a splash play here and there when defending the run or playing in pass coverage. Here is one of Kwiatkoski’s best plays in coverage from his career. He makes a one-handed INT against the Broncos, reaching up into the air as the underneath defender making his drop and comes down with the ball to ice the game.

Still, Kwiatkoski isn’t the best when it comes to man coverage. He lacks the quickness and recovery speed to stay with receivers as they come out of their breaks and keep up with them as they generate separation at the top of their routes. Here are a couple of examples against the Chargers. Kwiatkoski is in good position in his coverage assignment but gives up just a little more space. That allows TE Hunter Henry to get open enough to make the catch in both clips.

Kwiatkoski also isn’t the surest tackler in the world as he tends to leave his feet on his tackle attempts as well as can be a little tight hipped in pursuit of the football. Watch this play against the Chiefs. Kwiatkoski closes ground on QB Patrick Mahomes, who is trying to buy time by scrambling from the pocket. Kwiatkoski has Mahomes dead-to-rights, but he takes a bad angle, getting too far inside of Mahomes, who manages to escape Kwiatkoski’s arms and fires a pass into the end zone for the two-point conversion.

Conclusion

Nick Kwiatkoski is an experienced veteran who adds special teams value and a capable body to step in and play inside at linebacker should either Cole Holcomb or Elandon Roberts go down with injury. He hasn’t seen meaningful defensive snaps in two seasons but has shown to be a capable run defender who can generate some pass rush and hold his own as a zone coverage defender. Still, Kwiatkoski tends to struggle staying with receivers in man coverage, not staying sticky on his guy at the top of routes while occasionally missing tackles.

Kwiatkoski’s play style, athleticism, and role are similar to that which Robert Spillane held in Pittsburgh for many seasons: a quality special teamer who can step in and contribute on defense if necessary. Spillane struggled with similar issues in coverage during his time in Pittsburgh, but he was a steady, reliable presence who wasn’t going to provide much upside, but had a stable floor.

That’s what I foresee for Nick Kwiatkoski. He played 74% of the special teams snaps for Atlanta last season and can contribute with Tanner Muse and Mark Robinson there from the get-go. He also should push Robinson for the ILB3 role behind Roberts and Holcomb as a more experienced defender, allowing Pittsburgh to take its time developing Robinson until he’s ready for extensive game action.