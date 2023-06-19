Report: Steelers Signing LB Nick Kwiatkoski

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly signing veteran LB Nick Kwiatkoski, according to 93.7 The Fan’s Colin Dunlap, who tweeted the news moments ago.

After a tryout through minicamp, the Steelers plan on signing LB Nick Kwiatkoski. He played collegiately at West Virginia and his high school football at Bethel Park. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) June 19, 2023

As Dunlap notes, Kwiatkoski spent last week in Steelers’ minicamp on a tryout basis. Now, he’s being signed to the 90-man roster. He was one of two veteran linebackers brought in last week, joining Jermaine Carter Jr., and obviously played better of the two in order to be signed today. Pittsburgh hinted a move was coming following the release of safety Scott Nelson Friday, opening up a spot on the team.

Kwiatkoski, 30, is a Pittsburgh native who played his college ball at West Virginia. A 4th round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016, he’s made 34 starts across 89 games. For his career, he’s racked up 293 tackles and seven sacks. He spent last season in Atlanta, appearing in seven games and playing on special teams. All 228 of his 2022 snaps came there.

In addition to Chicago and Atlanta, he also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, starting 12 games for them in 2012 and finishing with a career-high 81 tackles.

He’ll serve as depth behind Cole Holcomb and presumably, Elandon Roberts. The Steelers have totally revamped their inside linebacker room this offseason, also signing Tanner Muse. The team’s only holdover is second-year player Mark Robinson. Last week, DC Teryl Austin said Robinson had made progress but wouldn’t be in-line to start until 2024.